Matthew Stafford's MVP Candidacy on Life Support After Loss vs. Falcons

Coming off a heartbreaking defeat just one game week ago to the No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams were hoping for a rebound in Atlanta, facing an Atlanta Falcons team that was out of playoff contention, yet building late-season momentum to end the year on a strong note.

Instead, it was a disaster for the Rams. Special teams have made vast improvements since the firing of Chase Blackburn, but the run defense abandoned ship by allowing 195 yards on the ground to Bijan Robinson. However, the biggest letdown may have been from MVP candidate and star quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose unusual performance has potentially cost him dearly.

The MVP is at stake, and Stafford has let it slip away (for now)

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts after an incompletion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sunday could not have gone any worse for the Rams and Stafford, who threw three interceptions in the 27-24 embarrassment that saw the quarterback and his team down 21-0 at halftime. The Falcons, who were among the leaders in team sacks and pressure rate, were terrorizing Stafford and the offense for much of the night. It was odd for head coach Sean McVay to have a quick game set-up prepared to counter the Falcons and their blitzes, but none were present.

Sure, some of the decision-making from McVay was not great, but he still called a solid game (a great day for many offensive play-callers. However, tossing three interceptions in the thick of an MVP race despite rebounding with some great throws in the second half in Atlanta may have cost Stafford the ever-elusive MVP that he seemed to be the doubted leader of the club heading into Week 17.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call at the line against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The signal-caller that Stafford is in the MVP race with is the New England Patriots' Drake Maye, who leads many of the top analytical categories heading into Week 18. Against the New York Jets, Maye went 19 of 21 passing attempts for 256 yards and five touchdown passes.

Stafford's counter? 22 of 38 attempts, 269 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, all three back-breaking plays. If anything, the MVP race might be over, but there is a chance it could reopen quickly if Stafford has a strong finish to the regular season against the Cardinals and strengthens his resolve in the playoffs against either the Philadelphia Eagles as the sixth seed or one of the two NFC South teams competing for the title on Saturday.

Stafford and Maye are the two elite quarterbacks of this NFL season. Both have shown that teams can win games because of them. Reactively, this may not be a close race anymore with Maye potentially running away. To voters, Monday was a tiny misstep that does not affect their judgment of Stafford.

Only one way to find out: either this weekend in Los Angeles, or road trips to one of these three places between Philadelphia, Charlotte, or Tampa, and beyond. Buckle up.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

