Baker Mayfield Praises Matthew Stafford Before Rams-Buccaneers Showdown
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what is expected to be a first-class showdown between two top contenders On top of that, Baker Mayfield makes his return to SoFi Stadium for his first matchup against the Rams since he was a member of the organization in 2022.
With Mayfield return imminent, both he and Matthew Stafford spoke about each other this week.
Stafford on Mayfield
Stafford, who was dealing with an injury at the time, watched Mayfield take the reins and rally the Rams to a strong finish to the season that would serve as a catalyst to their success over the next three seasons.
“Yeah, I did," stated Stafford. "I was around. I was rehabbing some stuff at the time, but I was really impressed with the physical abilities there. That's why he got picked where he got picked. His ability to come in and play pretty darn well on a shortened timeline was really awesome. He gave us a spark that season. He's a great human being."
"I’ve played some golf with him in the offseasons. I really enjoyed being around him. You can tell why his teammates love being around him. He's just a great guy and obviously a heck of a football player. He’s been through a lot and came out on the other side playing about as good as ball as anybody. I’m always pulling for him to have success as I am most of the guys in the league. I just want those guys to go out there and play well and he's done a nice job."
Mayfield on Stafford
Mayfield spoke on Stafford this week as both men have hit new heights over the past several years, both making the postseason in 2023 and 2024 while signing new deals that either propped up their current contracts or added more years/ money to current deals.
“As long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get credit for how good he really was. … To me, he’s always been a top 3–5 QB in the league and one of the best, if not the best, pure passer ever in the history of the NFL,” stated Mayfield.
Both men will face off in what will be a massive battle on Sunday. While both teams remain in control of their division, they're both fending off contenders while positioning themselves in the NFC to have home-field advantage, at least into the divisional round.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.