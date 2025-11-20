Ram Digest

Baker Mayfield Praises Matthew Stafford Before Rams-Buccaneers Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams welcome home a beloved former player while their QB1 guns for his first MVP

Brock Vierra

Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) walks on the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) walks on the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what is expected to be a first-class showdown between two top contenders On top of that, Baker Mayfield makes his return to SoFi Stadium for his first matchup against the Rams since he was a member of the organization in 2022.

With Mayfield return imminent, both he and Matthew Stafford spoke about each other this week.

Stafford on Mayfield

Stafford, who was dealing with an injury at the time, watched Mayfield take the reins and rally the Rams to a strong finish to the season that would serve as a catalyst to their success over the next three seasons.

“Yeah, I did," stated Stafford. "I was around. I was rehabbing some stuff at the time, but I was really impressed with the physical abilities there. That's why he got picked where he got picked. His ability to come in and play pretty darn well on a shortened timeline was really awesome. He gave us a spark that season. He's a great human being."

Matthew Stafford
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I’ve played some golf with him in the offseasons. I really enjoyed being around him. You can tell why his teammates love being around him. He's just a great guy and obviously a heck of a football player. He’s been through a lot and came out on the other side playing about as good as ball as anybody. I’m always pulling for him to have success as I am most of the guys in the league. I just want those guys to go out there and play well and he's done a nice job."

Mayfield on Stafford

Mayfield spoke on Stafford this week as both men have hit new heights over the past several years, both making the postseason in 2023 and 2024 while signing new deals that either propped up their current contracts or added more years/ money to current deals.

“As long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get credit for how good he really was. … To me, he’s always been a top 3–5 QB in the league and one of the best, if not the best, pure passer ever in the history of the NFL,” stated Mayfield.

Baker Mayfiel
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Both men will face off in what will be a massive battle on Sunday. While both teams remain in control of their division, they're both fending off contenders while positioning themselves in the NFC to have home-field advantage, at least into the divisional round.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.