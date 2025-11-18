Rams Answer Tough Questions in Poor Offensive Display
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense was posed questions before they took on the Seattle Seahawks. Let's see what answers they gave.
1. Will the Rams' tight ends physically outmatch the Seahawks?
Yes, and then some. The Rams' tight ends were big in the run game and while they didn't get the attention deserved in the pass game, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee were very effective, especially on play action and tight end screens.
However, the Rams missed multiple opportunities to scheme their tight ends up against a Seattle secondary that at times looked on the back foot.
2. Will the Rams be able to sustain an offensive product without Davante Adams?
This question was asked before Adams confirmed he would play in the game but considering the Seahawks blanketed Adams, the answer is no. To be fair, there were a variety of reasons why the Rams were not successful on offense but when the Seahawks took Adams out of the game schematically, the Rams didn't have many other options outside of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams.
3. Can Konata Mumpfield become the next Davante Adams?
Maybe but not on Sunday. To be fair, the Rams barely put Mumpfield on the field and when they did, they didn't draw anything up for him. While he still has a long way to go, his usage within the 13 personnel offense could lead to big things down the road.
4. How strong is the Rams' rushing attack?
Very strong when they keep feeding the hot hand. Kyren Williams was electric, continually gashing the Seahawks' defense. In fact, Williams was the most consistent offensive threat against Seattle. The problem is that despite averaging 7.6 yards per carry, Williams only got 12 carries all game.
Blake Corum would get eight and would run for ten total yards. It was made clear early that Corum would not find success in the usual way so instead of giving the ball to Williams more/ getting Corum the ball in open space, the Rams did not adjust and suffered as a result.
5. Can Matthew Stafford be baited into throwing an interception?
Not on Sunday. While Stafford did struggle to move the ball effectively, one of the main reasons the Rams were able to win the game is due to them winning the battle for field position. Stafford kept the ball safe and the Rams were able to punt the ball often. Seattle didn't, as Sam Darnold threw four interceptions.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE