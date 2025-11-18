Rams Victory Mailbag After Win Over Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Los Angeles Rams secured victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the fans of the Rams had questions so let's provide some answers.
How is Roger McCreary doing in practice? Will he replace Quentin Lake while he is out?
All accounts are that he's doing fine so far. It appears he will remain at the slot corner position (while being trained to play outside corner if needed), but he's still learning the nuances of the position with respect to the responsibilities bestowed by the Rams' needs on defense.
With that being said, in regards to replacing Lake, the Rams have yet to name one player, but McCreary, Josh Wallace, and Jaylen McCollough will be a part of the solution.
Will Karty get cut?
Officially...it's unknown. Unofficially, it appears Karty's career in Los Angeles is quickly slipping away. The Rams can only use one more activation on Harrison Mevis this year before they must sign Mevis to the active roster so if Karty is to make a move, it's this week.
Does McVay make the change McClendon for Havenstein?
I think hell might freeze over before that happens.
Love the fight and you think Stafford wins MVP
The concept of a Rams' player winning MVP seems foreign, considering Cooper Kupp was robbed in 2021 but it's Stafford's to lose. He's both efficient and effective. However, he needs to shine in prime time to secure the award as a Sunday Night showdown with Baker Mayfield isn't a bad way to start.
Besides the win over Seattle, what else should the Rams be thankful for during this Thanksgiving season?
Good health. Outside of a few injuries here and there, the Rams have stayed mostly healthy this season, seemingly avoiding long-term issues with both Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Something that wasn't always the case this season.
Will Roger McCreary see a bigger role and what do the Rams see in Emmanuel Forbes?
For McCreary, it's likely considering Quentin Lake's injury. I expect his role to slowly increase over the next few weeks before he starts playing big-time snaps once he gets the hang of the job. However, I also think the Rams will give Josh Wallace an extended run to see if he can replace Lake next season.
For Forbes, the Rams see him as a lottery ticket. A first round talent that they got for pennies on the dollar. The Rams did build Forbes up and now they could have him on their roster for the rest of this season, the next season, and the season after that via a fifth-year option if the Rams want to go that route. All signs indicate they do. They see him as a potential CB1 with the talent and skills to be the best CB2 in the league.
Any insight on our pass rush? With the recent lack of sacks, have they changed their schemes, opponent’s O-Line adjusting or are we just regressing?
The ball is coming out quickly. The Rams haven't secured a high volume sack game because teams are getting the ball out of the quarterback's hands in under three seconds. On top of that, the Rams haven't had the need to blitz as much as they have in the pass, giving the opponents the edge on protection, but the overall result is that the Rams have maintained air superiority in every game this season except two. The two being the Rams' losses against the Eagles and the 49ers.
Why is the national media focusing on how good Seattle's defense is? The narrative seems to be that the Rams played poorly and Seattle was in it until the end.
The national media does not like the Rams. That's pretty much it. Seattle deserves their props for shutting down Stafford and the Rams offense but let's not act like the Rams didn't continually shoot themselves in the foot over and over again.
The Rams and the Seahawks played incredible defense, but recognizing the Rams' defensive success would mean legitimizing their Super Bowl contention and to be frank, I don't think the NFL is ready to accept that Sean McVay is on the verge of another offensive revolution. Thus by praising Seattle, it keeps the thought that Les Snead and McVay just played the entire league at bay.
