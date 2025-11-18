Why Matthew Stafford is Finally Getting More MVP Love
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, the national media is now recognizing the work of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as Stafford looks to add the final missing piece to his Hall of Fame resume.
Stafford is an MVP Favorite
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named Stafford in his top five MVP candidates.
Stafford has the Rams tied with the Eagles for the best record in the NFC and helped his team beat the surging Seahawks to take control of first place in the NFC West," stated Manzano. "At 37, he might be having his best career season, with a league-high 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Stafford didn’t have the best outing against the Seahawks, but he protected the football in a game where every possession mattered. (Sam Darnold had four interceptions against the Rams.)"
"Stafford, who has completed 66% of his passes for 2,557 yards, hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 3 in Philadelphia and has thrown at least three touchdowns in five of his past seven games. He’s also distributing the ball to several players, not just Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and has excelled in the Rams’ unique tight end-heavy scheme."
Stafford's Hot Start
Stafford has been playing the best football of his career, overcoming a back issue that prevented his physical participation in the Rams' offseason program, to have his best start since his Super Bowl winning season in 2021.
Stafford has thrown for 2,557 yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions in ten games, not throwing a pick since week three. Stafford has benefitted from both a stacked roster and the Rams' extended use of 13 personnel but he's also been making throws that haven't been seen in some time.
While the stats paint one part of the story, the film paints an even more impressive body of work. Stafford has been surgical in the fourth quarter throughout the season and in the Rams' two losses, Stafford led the Rams on three game-winning drives.
Against the Eagles, the Rams had their game-winning field goal attempt blocked. Against the 49ers, Kyren Williams fumbled the go-ahead touchdown at the one-yard line before the Rams took the ball out of Stafford's hands, opting to run the ball on fourth down in overtime.
With a stout defense holding down winning efforts, Stafford has guided the franchise to massive new heights once again.
