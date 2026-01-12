The Rams and Bears Have Serious Beef to Settle

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For two teams that did not meet this season, had a forgettable outing last season and who do not see each other all that often, there is serious hate going into this game.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Chicago Bears in frigid temperatures but it isn't the wind off the Chicago river that is responsible for the chilliness in this matchup. It's personal animosity.

Linemen Coleman Shelton and Jonah Jackson have something to say against the organizations that said goodbye to them just one offseason ago, Davante Adams has lingering feelings dating back to his time with Green Bay, and both sides are fairly aggressive and talkative, so one would only theorize that it would take about three total snaps until something pops off.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (right) talks with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) during training camp

However, this isn't about any of that. This is about family. This is about the feelings towards nepotism in a league built by it. This is about respect. Here's why there's beef between the Rams and the Bears.

Behind the Beef

On Saturday night, while the Los Angeles Rams were flying home from Charlotte, North Carolina after their victorious effort over the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card round, the Chicago Bears completed their comeback over the Green Bay Packers.

Following the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who has made disparaging comments towards Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the past, blew off LaFleur in their post-game handshake before proceeding to shout expletives against the Packers during the Bears' post-game celebration in the locker room.

Quick handshake between Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur 👀



(📺 Prime) pic.twitter.com/qYSKlSG5bK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2026

Johnson made his feelings clear later on his team's historic rival.

If there's any word to describe Johnson, it's intentional. This is no mistake. Johnson knew the camera was on him and did this to make a statement, and it's that he owns the north and he is better than you.

I've seen Matt LaFleur have midseason beefs with coaches and then squashed them at the end of the season. The most notable was in 2021, when LaFleur was mad at Kyle Shanahan over issues with Aaron Rodgers, leading to a brisk and unwelcoming handshake when LaFleur defeated Shanahan in the regular season.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur had a similar moment with Johnson this season. In the Shanahan saga, when the 49ers knocked off the Packers in the postseason, LaFleur and Shanahan, who knew each other for years, had a proper conversation and exchange after the game was settled.

While we'll never know what LaFleur wanted to do exactly after the Bears' win, he did extend his hand and gave Johnson due praise, and Johnson threw it back into his face. Thus, this set up beef with the Rams.

How Does This Affect the Rams

Last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay , who hired LaFleur as his first-ever offensive coordinator in 2017, called him one of his closest friends last week and cited him as a massive reason why the Rams went after Davante Adams.

On top of that, current Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is Matt's brother. Johnson also went on record with Bears beat writer Herb Howard, stating that his confidence as a coach comes from not being a former player or nepo coaching baby.

One thing Ben Johnson is not: Nepo Baby.

h/t @HerbHoward411 with the q: pic.twitter.com/guscC3v9ZX — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) January 22, 2025

McVay, the LaFleur's, Kyle Shanahan, that entire crew up in Washington under Mike Shanahan during the 2010s. All nepo coaches. McVay's grandfather built the 49ers in the 80s and 90s, McVay's defensive coordinator Chris Shula comes from a legendary coaching family, the LaFleur's are also a coaching family, with their dad being a long-time collegiate assistant.

McVay, Shula, and outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio all went to college together. Safeties coach Chris Beake's dad built the Broncos Super Bowl teams with Mike Shanahan, McVay's former boss.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities

On top of that, assistants Scott Huff and Nate Scheelhaase parlayed their successful collegiate careers into coaching careers at their alma mater. Dave Ragone, Ryan Wendell, and Eric Yarber played multiple years in the NFL.

And Johnson stated that because that wasn't his path, he took the one that allowed him to be the best at several steps before being the best head coach a person could be. That's saying McVay and company aren't as good because they got silver spooned in their football careers. Those are fighting words.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers

So yeah. That's why there is about to be beef on Sunday. These are two teams, coached by strong offensive minds with a roster willing to die for their cause. If you think the Eagles matchup was beef, this might be the holy grail of cuts. God bless playoff football.

And for anyone who doesn't think this is personal...Johnson publicly humiliated LaFleur on national television, and the top two offensive minds coordinating Johnson's next opponents are one of his best friends and his brother. Most importantly, that's Johnson declaring war on the entire Shanahan coaching tree, which is crazy because, in a strange coincidence, Johnson, who perpetuates a we against the world mindset, is one of four teams left in the NFC. The other three have either head coaches, coordinators, or both who belong to the Shanahan coaching tree.

The thing is that McVay and company didn't choose to be born to families with strong football ties and being a product of nepotism is really only a problem if the beneficiary sucks at what they do, which the coaching within the Shanahan tree have proven to be very good coaches.

Oct 20, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur react during practice

Despite that, Johnson feels the way he feels and making his feelings known right now, right before the Bears' biggest game since the 2010 NFC Championship game... I don't know. Sounds pretty intentional to me. The thing is though, if there is one staff someone shouldn't piss off..it's the Rams.

