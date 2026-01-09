Rams Sean McVay Makes Final Statements Before Wild Card Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final preparations for their Wild Card round matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, to cap off the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media, answering a variety of questions about his team, their feelings coming into the game, their level of preparation and more.

Urgency is Key For McVay's Rams

While McVay made it clear that the playoff call for urgency, that call shouldn't restrict their play style and decisions. They want to play their game and during McVay's presser, he spoke about how their experience in big moments allows them to have balance.

“I think it's probably a little bit more of a feeling," stated McVay. "I think when you see it, you know what it looks like. I think there's a difference between urgency and being tight. I think it's a different way of saying, ‘Let's have some good standards in terms of the way that we want to approach everything that we do, specifically on the grass.’ We move around with intentionality, making sure that we're doing our one 1/11th and coaches are communicating at a high level. I think there can be a good balance when there's that urgency, but also there's that enjoyment and making sure you're present."

"We do not want it to be anything where you're tight. This is a blessing. These guys have earned [the right] to be in a position to be able to play in the playoffs. There are 18 teams that would love to be in this situation and these guys have earned a right to be able to be there. This is an opponent that we're familiar with from playing them recently. They did a great job of being able to get a win against us. As competitors, our guys are excited.”

While the pressure in amplified, McVay stated the key to their success is their constant exposure to playoff matchups, with the Panthers game being the Rams' fourth playoff contest in the last three seasons.

“I think you lean into it," stated McVay. "I think the best thing is these guys have had experience. We might be a young team or have a lot of younger guys, but they've accumulated a lot of experience. You're talking about these guys that are in their third year, this will be their fourth playoff game and that's really valuable and beneficial. What I don't want to have is guys reach and press. In every single game, we talk about it all the time, it offers an opportunity to maintain momentum or snatch it right back. So, how can you be present? How can you do the next right thing? Whether the previous play was what we wanted or whether it wasn't, let's learn from it."

"Let's move on. Let's be present and let's continue to do the things that we're capable of. I think we've used the season as a learning ‘op’. I've talked to you guys about some of the scars. I think that we've been calloused from the 17 games that we've had to understand, what does it look like when we're at our best? How do we try to be able to mimic and emulate that when we get these precious opportunities knowing that the enemy does have a say? This week will offer an opportunity for us to go swing.”

