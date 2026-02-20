Rams Finally Make a Decision, Naming Their Offensive Coordinator For 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have finally made a decision at offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy left by current Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, becoming the last team in the NFL to make a move for their top offensive assistant position.

The Rams decided to stay in-house, keeping Kliff Kingsbury as an offensive assistant.

McVay Has His Fifth Offensive Coordinator

Having Matt LaFleur, Mike LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, and Liam Coen in the role before, all current NFL head coaches, the new offensive coordinator would have big shoes to fill.

Thus, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are promoting pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, while promoting quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone to co-offensive coordinator.

"Sources: the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach," wrote Schefter. "Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But now, the NFL’s final OC opening has been filled in a uniquely LA way."

Scheelhaase, considered one of the brightest football minds in the NFL, passed up an opportunity to be Iowa State's head coach in waiting to join Sean McVay's staff in 2024. Two years later, and he is the Rams' second in command for their offensive operation.

The Rams Love Scheelhaase

During the season, multiple members of the Rams spoke about Scheelhaase and what he brings to the organization. I asked head coach Sean McVay for his take and it's clear why McVay hired him.

“He’s a great coach," stated McVay. "He has great leadership, great capacity for the game, similar to a lot of our other great coaches. First and foremost, he has great character. There's an ability to be able to connect with all different types. There's an ability to own the game from an all-22 perspective. He's excellent. I've really enjoyed working with him. He's a great person, first and foremost, and he has a great family. He's been outstanding, working with the receivers, but he has a tremendous impact on our team and our group as a whole.”

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I also asked Mike LaFleur about what Scheelhaase brings to the Rams .

“He's a smart dude," stated LaFleur. "One, he's incredibly efficient with finding stuff around the league and what people are doing and keeping up with the times, which is so important. He's just eager to not just know what we're doing or what the Houston Texans defense is doing, but he's eager to know what the landscape of the league is and that's a big factor. As coaches we're the best thieves out there. Someone does something cool, we'll steal it, make it our own and call it our own then not cite our source. He does an incredible job at gathering that stuff. He's awesome with the receivers. He's awesome in front of the unit. I don't think he really cares about his future, but his future in my opinion is really bright. He's where his feet are and we’re really lucky to have him.”

