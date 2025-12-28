NFC Foe Has Become Perfect Job For Rams' Chris Shula

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While it would be quite shocking if he's able to retain his position, it's doubtful at this point, especially after seeing what Liam Coen did in Jacksonville, that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will retain Todd Bowles as head coach. Bowles has lost the locker room and the fact that the Buccaneers had Coen in the building has amplified the pressure to create change in order not to fall behind.

The Buccaneers have been stagnant since playing the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season. They have since regressed and while a remarkably late potential postseason run could change things, the growth of the Panthers and the strides taken by the Saints have made it appear that the Buccaneers' easy run to the division title will cease.

Why Shula Works

With the situation in Tampa detailed, here is where Shula comes in. His grandfather lived in Florida for most of his adult life so he's familiarish with the area and climate while not having to live under the shadow of Don Shula in Miami.

Tampa is a franchise that prioritizes defense, having its Tampa 2 system, designed by Monte Kiffin and Tony Dungy, terrorize the league from the 90s into the 2000s. They also have several pieces in place, such as Vita Vea, Jamel Dean, and Antoine Winfield Jr., to serve as pillars of the defense, plus the Buccaneers have the cash to bring in players from the Rams like Quentin Lake and Cobie Durant to fill out the unit.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) react during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On top of that, Raheem Morris is Shula's best friend and Morris is likely to be unemployed after this season too. Morris is familiar with Tampa, having been their head coach before, and nothing heals wounds like making millions, working with your best friend in a place that's sunny in December.

The Buccaneers want Coen's system, a modified version of the McVay system back, and they're willing to pay Baker Mayfield to run it. While most think Rams OC Mike LaFleur will come with him as it's clear he wants to be a play caller again but I think LaFleur is getting a head coaching job this year. That should mean if McVay doesn't promote Nate Scheelhaase, Shula might take him and people around the league see Scheelhaase as the next great McVay offensive mind.

On top of that, the offense is ready to run. A few additions here and there, and this is a top-five offense. Solid playmaking quarterback, fast running backs, incredible receivers, and a top-five tackle in Tristan Wirfs when healthy.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tampa is a place built to win, ready to win, and exists in a division where winning is a bit easier than others. It's my opinion that the tides have shifted and instead of the AFC East, Shula might be headed down South.

