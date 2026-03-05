Four-Round Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft Following Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Rams showcased to the NFL world on Wednesday that they are not messing around about making a push for a Super Bowl after making a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs by acquiring All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, sending their first-round pick (No. 29 overall) and other later-round draft capital.

It is a move that makes the Rams the new favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium. Now, the approach for the NFL Draft changes drastically with more options early in the draft. With that in mind, let's look at a brand-new mock draft to dissect what direction general manager Les Snead could take following this massive trade for McDuffie.

Round 1, No. 19 overall (via Panthers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson Tigers

MOCK TRADE: Carolina Panthers send No. 19, No. 119, and a future fourth-round pick to Rams for No. 13 overall

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A trade-back in the first round should be heavily considered after the trade for the Chiefs' top cornerback. Moving back with the Panthers to the 19th overall pick, the Rams can land the top perimeter defender available and another interchangeable player. Like McDuffie, Terrell can play inside-out and has terrific instincts in zone coverage, quality man skills, run support ability, and ball skills.

Round 2, No. 61 overall: Skyler Bell, wide receiver, UConn Huskies

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Outside of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams need a dynamic pass-catcher who can thrive after the catch and win downfield with speed. This was never a job Tutu Atwell could do consistently, but Skyler Bell certainly can, provided he offers the skill set Los Angeles needs at wide receiver. His explosiveness in the open-field paired with high-level production for the Huskies, makes him a potential target in the second round.

Round 3, No. 93 overall: Zakee Whealtey, safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley (DB54) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of my favorite overall players in this year's draft, Wheatley, would be a great replacement for Kam Curl. He plays downhill against the run well, bringing pop and physicality around the line of scrimmage while providing the range and ball skills to be an adequate coverage defender on the backend, allowing defensive coordinator Chris Shula to interchange his secondary due to the flexibility of players like Wheatley.

Round 4, No. 119 overall (via Panthers): Taurean York, linebacker, Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

York may be undersized, but he provides the juice in the run game and spot drop ability the Rams could utilize in their linebacker rotation. There is a ceiling here to grow and develop into an ample starter at the second level, giving Los Angeles more competition at linebacker alongside Omar Speights.

