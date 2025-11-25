Rams Brain Trust Pick Up Another Accolade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While there are many members of the Los Angeles Rams' brain trust, the success and failures from the football side of things always falls on Les Snead and Sean McVay. The duo is entering another fine year in 2025 as they have continued to perpetuate one of the NFL's premier head coach and general manager partnerships.

McVay and Snead Continue to Put in Hall of Fame Efforts

Both men are a stone's throw away from becoming members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and for a duo that has already won two NFC titles and Super Bowl LVI, they continue to gun for their next championship.

"With today's win over the Buccaneers, Head Coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead passed John Beake and Dan Reeves (DEN, 96 Reg+Post) for 15th-most wins all-time by a Head Coach/GM duo," stated the Rams PR Team on Sunday night.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming full circle, Snead was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as a scout in 1998. That was Reeves second season as Falcons head coach. Both men would help the franchise reach Super Bowl XXXIII against the Denver Broncos that season.

Beake, who was still the Broncos' general manager at the time, recorded his third Super Bowl win in that game. Beake's son, Chris is the Rams' current safeties coach. Chris Beake worked with Snead in Atlanta before winning a Super Bowl with Denver in 2015. Beake was one of several former Broncos to join the Rams, with him signing on in the 2022 season.

The Brain Trust

The Rams ' brain trust are responsible for all the team's roster moves and they're the reason why the Rams have been able to financially navigate the current NFL market while hitting on draft picks for nearly a decade.

McVay spoke about the trust after their latest move, which was extending Nate Landman.

“I give [Senior Manager, Football Administration] Matthew Shearin and [Football Administration Fellow] Ishaan [Mediratta] a ton of credit, and [Chief Operating Officer] Tony Pastoors," stated McVay. "[Assistant General Manager] John McKay is the guy that really recognized him at the very beginning in terms of, ‘Hey, this guy's a guy I've been watching in Atlanta. He’s done a great job. Let's go ahead and see if we can add him.’ Then he has just steadily made such a presence."

May 23, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We talked about him on Friday and how he's just organically and authentically asserted himself as a leader. It happened through gaining the respect of his teammates. It was pretty quickly that we realized. After a handful of games and even watching the way he handled the offseason, training camp, throughout the preseason and then going into the regular season, you start to say, ‘Man, this is a guy that really represents a lot of the things that we want to be about.’ His teammates love him. He is a guy that we felt like based on what his current contract was, we had interest in extending. I give Matthew Shearin and Ishaan [credit]."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is greeted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"[Agent] Pat Dye was awesome to be able to work with and I’m really happy for Nate. The thing that's the most exciting, whether you're looking at [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] or Landman, these different guys that represent everything, how happy their teammates get for them. I just think that's such an important thing."

"Who are you rewarding that checks the boxes of what we want to be about and what this culture is that these players and coaches have built is about? I'm really happy for Nate. It was cool to be able to see his wife and him on Friday and be able to do that. Let's continue to go to work, but I'm happy for Nate. We're glad that he's under contract with us.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.