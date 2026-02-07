Rams' Brass Had This to Say About Matthew Stafford's Heroic 2025 Efforts

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a true legend in Matthew Stafford and the top minds within the organization haven't been quiet about it.

Les Snead

Rams general manager Les Snead spoke about Stafford's ability to overcome adversity, specifically pertaining to Stafford's back issue that kept him out of training camp.

“I don't want to get into that just now of when he was going through that and myself called him in and said, ‘You went in the Freddy Krueger mode.’ I think to play the position like he does for as long as he does and as long as he has… I can say this, you can probably wake up and do your normal offseason day at a certain volume, but when you get close to August and then we get close to September and we start keeping score, a starting quarterback has to turn up that volume," stated Snead.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's a different volume than a lot of us walk around with. It's a different volume than a lot of us actually have. He was able to turn that volume up and go play. I call it one of the more fulfilling moments that had nothing to do with winning or losing a game this year was just seeing how much fun he had, how much fun his wife Kelly and those four girls had. As the girls are getting to an age to see their dad do something that only so many people on this planet can do.”

Sean McVay

Before Stafford won the NFL MVP award, Rams head coach Sean McVay pointed out every way Stafford has defined the success of the Rams since 2021.

“What you don't see is that he's in that office right next to me in that quarterback room at 5:45 every single morning starting his prep, being able to impact and influence the questions, the intrinsic motivation, the ability to be able to give confidence to the other 10 guys because he truly is an extension of the coaching staff," stated Stafford. "You don't see, well sometimes you guys do see the prep that it takes to be able to even just get ready for practice whether that be a walkthrough or just a normal Wednesday or Thursday practice and the amount of overall management."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"What you don't see is just all the things that go on. All we see is the amazing things he does on those Sundays or Thursdays or Monday nights when we're playing. The amount of work and time that goes into it and then the consistency of who the human being is, how he's so humble through all the good times and how he's so strong and sturdy in the challenging moments and what that does to provide a confidence and a belief for everybody around him and how that uplifts and elevates people. He's the epitome of an igniter. He's just this incredibly humble superstar that has the ability to make everybody feel better when you're around him. That's just really who he is."

"He's so thoughtful, he's so considerate. I'm glad [Matthew’s Wife] Kelly [Stafford] showed the video where he is kissing his little girls goodnight. But that's who this guy is. He's got a heart for people. He is an incredible husband and father. He’s an incredible friend to me and he's an incredible quarterback, but he's so much more than just a great quarterback. He's a rare human being. I feel really fortunate for the friendship and the relationship that we've developed and I'm sure hopeful that Thursday when we're there to support him, that gets recognized."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Like I've said before, this is such a challenging game. I know I'm biased, but I can remove my bias and say I think he was the best player in the NFL this year. I think there are a lot of people that will agree. I'm hopeful Thursday will represent that as well.”

Stafford would win MVP and in his speech, Stafford confirmed he would be playing next season, to the delight of McVay and Stafford's teammates in attendance.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.