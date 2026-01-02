Breaking Down Rams' Top Performing Rookies in 2025-26

The Los Angeles Rams’ collegiate scouting team is closely watching the College Football Playoff to see whether any of those players have what it takes to be part of the organization. General Manager Les Snead hopes to nail the draft class as he has in years past.

The Rams selected six players in the 2025 NFL Draft, each rookie having a varying level of success this season. While they didn’t have a first-round pick because of a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams found good talent.

Which rookies have had the best seasons? Let’s break down the top-performing Rams rookies of the 2025-26 season.



EDGE Josaiah Stewart

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The third-round pick out of Michigan has been an impressive depth piece for the Rams’ defensive line.

Stewart has totaled 21 tackles, two for loss, five quarterback hits, two passes defended, and two sacks. He has played behind Jared Verse and Kobie Turner and has done a fine job.

You can’t ask for much more than what Stewart has given the Rams in his rookie season, and if he continues to play at a high level as a reserve rusher, he could earn more snaps in the future. Stewart might be an important part of the Rams’ playoff plans.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A second-round pick out of Oregon, Ferguson has been a big part of the Rams’ passing attack and run game.

Ferguson has caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams have used him in 13 personnel often, which the Rams run more than any team in the league.

Ferguson’s role in the passing game has increased recently, tying a career-high performance against the Falcons with 54 yards and a touchdown. The Rams may continue to involve him because of his high-upside athleticism and versatility in the offense.

Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) runs against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A seventh-round steal out of Pittsburgh, Mumpfield hasn’t seen the field much for most of the season, but he has had some nice moments as a rookie.

Mumpfield has caught 10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in 16 games this season. He was an explosive playmaker in college, and he has shown some flashes of it throughout the year.

With Davante Adams ’ hamstring not 100 percent, Sean McVay and the Rams may need to continue to rely on Mumpfield as the postseason arrives. He likely won’t have to be more than the team’s WR3, but that is a solid role for him right now.

