The One Accomplishment Davante Adams Can’t Wait to Reach

The Los Angeles Rams are cooking up something special this season. They are one of the best teams in the National Football League, and it is clear what they are trying to do. They know what type of team they have and they know the Super Bowl window is now for this team.

That is why they went after one of the best free agents this past offseason in wide receiver Davante Adams.

That has been one of the best pick up that any team made before the season started. The Rams' offense has been better because of Adams, and he has proven that his age is just a number because he is playing like an elite receiver, which he has been his whole career. He has not lost a step, and his having one of the best seasons of his legendary career.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Rams needed a red zone target. That is something they did not have a season ago, and the red zone was an area they did not do a good job of a season ago as well. Head coach Sean McVay knows his team well and knows what he needs to him his team, and that is why he went strongly after Adams. It has paid off this season. Adams has been a red zone machine. He has the most receiver touchdowns this season and is heating up.

Adams keeps adding numbers to his great career, but he is also chasing one thing: that Super Bowl ring. That was another big reason why Adams came to Los Angeles.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davante Adams ready to pass another milestone

"Rams star receiver Davante Adams admired former Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald from afar — and eventually embraced him as a mentee and role model," said Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times."

"In 17 seasons, Fitzgerald caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards, both of which rank second all-time, and 121 touchdowns, which ranks sixth."

"In 11-plus seasons, Adams has 1,009 receptions for 12,533 yards and 117 touchdowns, which ranks seventh."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Anytime you can be mentioned with any of the names that are coming up as these weeks unfold, scoring touchdowns, being up there with some of those guys... it’s all elite company and definitely blessed,” Adams said Thursday.

“So we just got connected and I kind of just followed his way, the way he moved as a pro,” Adams said. “I had good examples in front of me on my team as well. But just having somebody like that who’s a football god, legend in this game, that obviously meant a lot to me to have somebody kind of take me under their wing, and so I definitely took advantage of it.”