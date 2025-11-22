Rams vs. Buccaneers: Key Matchups For Sunday Night Primetime
The Los Angeles Rams are back under the spotlight for the second week in a row as they play in yet another big-time bout in the NFC, hosting the 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Baker Mayfield's first game back in Los Angeles since his short stint in 2022.
Los Angeles is finding all sorts of ways to win games, whether it is their MVP quarterback play, their exciting pass rush, or their secondary making plays like they did a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. This week, they'll need more of the same in the key matchups for Sunday night's primetime battle at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams pass rush vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line
The Rams, despite not recording a sack on Sam Darnold, have shown they can pressure the quarterback at will. They are not afraid to get dirty in the trenches and generate chaos in the pocket. They'll face yet another offensive line ranked in the Top-10 in sack rate allowed by the Buccaneers.
Mayfield's numbers against pressure are impressive, but he struggles against the blitz with the fifth-lowest EPA per dropback amongst all qualified quarterbacks. This is where defensive coordinator Chris Shula shines, and he could have his way against the Buccaneers' passing game on Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Rams run game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers run defense
Kyren Williams dropped the ball last week (literally) despite running for a game-high 91 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. It seems like in recent weeks that the Rams may have found a solid run game with Williams and Blake Corum, but will face a Top-10 run defense in EPA per rush in the Buccaneers.
If there is a week for the Rams to try and attack a strength with explosive play on the ground, it's this week. Tampa Bay has shown to tackle well in space, but Williams and Corum have shown to be elusive runners in the open field with balance and lateral burst to generate explosive plays. A successful ground game could add yet another element to an already stout Los Angeles team.
Los Angeles Rams run defense vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushing attack
The Buccaneers will be without Bucky Irving this weekend, but still have a talented backfield in Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, who will remain equally dangerous threats to a Rams defense that has done well against the run this season, ranking fourth in EPA per rush allowed through their first 10 games.
Tampa Bay currently sits with the seventh-best rushing EPA and is capable of breaking out big runs at any moment. Los Angeles must continue to limit the yards before and after contact with run fit discipline and support from the defensive secondary to limit the explosive plays from the Buccaneers.
