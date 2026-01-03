Who Rams Fans Should Root For in Season-Finale Weekend

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The fans of the Los Angeles Rams are going to have several fandoms during the weekend if they want their team to have prime playoff positioning this season. Here are who the Rams should root for on Saturday and Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

This is the obvious but the Rams need to win if they want premier seeding. While Rams head coach Sean McVay stated they would play their starters, regardless of what happens on Saturday, they need a win if they want to be the fifth seed. They'll need some help too, but if they lose, the Rams are locked into the sixth seed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This one is more of a personal preference because Tampa Bay is melting as an organization. The Rams beat the Buccaneers at home during the regular season, and it feels like everyone in Tampa is ready for a fresh start after the fractures between Todd Bowles and the locker room continued to have grown throughout the season.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back Bucky Irving (7) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers. If the Panthers win, they're NFC South champions. The only way the Buccaneers can win the division is if they win and the Atlanta Falcons lose on Sunday. The Rams' second half of the season issues began during their loss to the Panthers in Carolina.

New Orleans Saints

As mentioned, if the Rams want to play the Buccaneers, they'll need the Saints to knock off the Falcons on Sunday. In a fascinating story of two teams who decided to get hot as soon as they were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Saints are winners of four straight, while the Falcons have won three straight games.

Seattle Seahawks

Yes I know but it's for a good reason. Due to math and tiebreakers, the only way the Rams get the number five seed is if the Seahawks defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. If the Rams win on Sunday after a 49ers loss, the Rams are the fifth seed.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Seattle loses, the Rams are locked into the sixth seed. However, this goes beyond the Rams. The winner of this game takes the NFC West and the NFL's number one seed. Historically, number one seeds with a lack of long-term playoff experience are prone to get knocked off early and in all likelyhood, the Rams are probably playing the number one seed if they get to the divisional round.

Seattle doesn't have the experience. San Francisco does. If the 49ers win, they'll be two wins away from hosting the Super Bowl, and the Rams know how much of an advantage that could be.

Chicago Bears

If the Rams are the sixth seed, they'll either play the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles. Both matchups are ridiculously tough but the benefit of playing the Eagles is the familiarity and the fact that their offensive operation is a shell of it's former self while the Bears are flying on both sides of the ball.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Bears secure the two seed with a win over the Detroit Lions or a loss by the Eagles.

Washington Commanders

The Eagles play the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

