What the Rams Have To Look Out for Against the Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams should feel good about themselves after shutting down Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks, their fiercest competitor in their division. The NFC West is there for now, but they can't afford to let off the gas and allow the Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers to snatch the division from under them.
They look to continue their winning streak in Week 12, as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. In their last seven games, only three of them will be played at home, which is why they have to protect their 4 - 1 record at home this season.
Week 12 Picks
Pete Prisco, sports writer for CBS Sports, released his weekly picks on who he believes will come out victorious in Week 12. For the Rams game against the Bucs, he doesn't predict an upset and backs the Rams in what he believes will be a close game.
"The Bucs are playing consecutive road games after losing at Buffalo to the Bills, and now must travel across the country to play one of the league's best. That will be a challenge. The Rams defense picked off Sam Darnold four times last week, so they are playing well. Baker Mayfield will keep his team in this one, but the Rams will win it late", said Prisco.
Baker Mayfield resurrected his career with the Rams, and now he comes back to Los Angeles after taking a beating from the Buffalo Bills. What's waiting for him in the City of Angels is a ferocious defense and an offense ready to get back on track. As good as the Rams looked against the Seahawks, their offense struggled against the Seahawks' defense, and that put a dent in Matthew Stafford's MVP case.
The Bucs defense just let Josh Allen score six touchdowns on them, so Stafford and the Rams offense have a chance to continue to take advantage of their defense and put them down for good. The Bucs will still be a competitive team if they lose, but it'll show that this team has problems that prevent them from being a top contender in the playoffs.
The Bucs defense will be without Haason Reddick, Jamel Dean, and Benjamin Morrison is questionable for the game. Not to mention that the Bucs offense is already dealing with injuries to top weapons like Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin Jr., on top of the pre-existing injuries they already had, like Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.
The Rams aren't dealing with nearly the same amount of injuries, which means they have no excuse to drop this game. However, there's a reason that despite these injuries, the Bucs are 6 - 4. The biggest thing the Rams will have to look out for against the Bucs is their quarterback. Mayfield has willed his team to win earlier this season; the Rams must make sure he doesn't do the same thing to them.
The Shake 'n Bake
What makes Mayfield so dangerous is his ability to escape the pocket and pick up crucial yards whenever his offense is pinned. His big arm means he can beat you through the air, as well as on the ground with his scrambling ability.
The Rams can counteract this by having a quarterback spy nearly on every defensive snap. Unless the Bucs can find a way to beat them with Sean Tucker and Rachaad White, the only way they'll be able to get anything going on the ground will be through Mayfield's legs. Eliminate that from his bag of tricks, and it'll force the Bucs offense to have to pass the ball, which, combined with their injuries, means they're going to hone in on rookie Emeka Egbuka a lot.
Their secondary is blazing hot at the moment. I'm sure they're going to be able to pick off one of Mayfield's passes if he's staring down his favorite target over and over. Outside of Egbuka, the Bucs don't have another receiver they trust to carry their offense. Shut him down, and take away Mayfield's ability to scramble effectively, and the Rams defense has a formula for success.
For the Rams offense, against the Seahawks, they leaned on Kyren Williams to play mistake-free football. They previously used a lot of tight ends, which bolstered their passing attack. I believe they should go back to that to run it up against the Bucs and put the game out of reach.
