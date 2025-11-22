Why the Rams Should Be Grateful in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, and they have a lot to be grateful for. They have an MVP candidate as their quarterback, a Super Bowl-winning head coach, and a defense that just made Sam Darnold see ghosts on the field.
All of this success wasn't handed to them, as they learned their lessons from last season and implemented them this season. Another reason the Rams should be thankful this holiday season is that they have one of the top ten most impactful players in the NFL, who's not a quarterback.
Most Valuable Non-Quarterback
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying the top ten most valuable players in the NFL who aren't quarterbacks. For the Rams, their wide receiver, Puka Nacua, made it on the list as he's been a difference maker for their offense all season long.
"Nacua very well may have matched or topped Smith-Njigba if not for missing one game due to an ankle injury. Still, he’s been as elite as ever with a 93.3 PFF receiving grade, 3.46 yards per route run and a 124.0 passer rating when targeted — all of which slot second among qualified wideouts. The third-year receiver is on track to generate a 90.0-plus overall grade in each of his first three campaigns", said Locker.
Nacua started off the season with a roaring start, with him on pace to shatter Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. Unfortunately, he got injured, which derailed his hopes of making NFL history, but his impact is still felt as one of the best wideouts in the NFL.
Nacua's connection with Matthew Stafford is made apparent every time they share the field, as he's consistently Stafford's favorite target. What makes Nacua so dangerous is that he isn't a receiver who needs a lot of receptions to make a difference. The Rams offense can certainly flow through Nacua, but it doesn't need him to go ballistic for them to be in good standing.
Nacua is just one of the reasons the Rams are so dangerous right now, but he also gives the Rams one of the brightest futures in the NFL. He's not even 25 yet, and still, he has an argument to be named the best wide receiver in the league! The Rams should be grateful that he's on their roster, as there's no denying how impactful he is to them.
