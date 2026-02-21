Rams Should Consider Unique Answer As Stafford's Successor

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team on the move as they shift their focus to the 2026 NFL season, a season that promises to be one of high expectations as star quarterback Matthew Stafford returns from his MVP season, battling the timeline on his career, along with a league looking to employ every tactic to stop his league-high production.

While that promises to be the storyline of the season, the Rams have another quarterback dilemma. With Stafford's retirement looming over the next few years, the franchise has been prompted to search for a potential replacement who would be able to be assimilated into the system before Stafford hands over the keys.

Will a Trade Be In Order?

A backup role remains open on the roster and Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr put forth a unique option for the team to consider. Orr makes the bold prediction that the Rams will trade for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

"The Rams will trade for Spencer Rattler," wrote Orr. "[Snake noise.] The toolsy former prospect, who fell during the draft because of things he said on a predatory-feeling documentary when he was a teenager unaware of the consequences, will find a safe haven with Kliff Kingsbury and Sean McVay, and develop into a potential Matthew Stafford successor."

That documentary Orr alludes too was taken during Rattler's high school career, tainting his reputation as Rattler entered college. After there was drama at the University of Oklahoma, Rattler transferred to South Carolina, reinventing himself into a premier backup as Tyler Shough has supplanted him as the Saints' QB1.

Rattler, a 2024 NFL Draft pick, has two years left on his rookie deal.

The Rams and the Saints did hold a joint practice during the 2025 offseason in Carson, California, giving the Rams an inside look at Rattler. The Rams also played the Saints during the regular season, but Rattler did not play in Los Angeles' 34-10 victory.

The Call

While I understand where Orr is coming from and Rattler would make a lot of sense financially, this feels like Trevor Siemian succeeding Payton Manning in Denver after Super Bowl 50, with the Broncos wasting a Super Bowl-caliber defense because the successor wasn't able to drive at the same speed as his predecessor.

This is no disrespect to Rattler, whom I think could develop into an NFL starter, but the Rams need a wild card at the position, and Rattler's ceiling is quite evident.

