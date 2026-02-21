Rams Given Perfect Solution For Cornerback Issue

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams need to add to their cornerback room, and one veteran could be the best suggestion yet.

The Answer Is In Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean is about to hit free agency and the Rams are being suggested as a home for the Super Bowl winning corner.

Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron stated the best landing spot for Dean would be with the Rams.

"As highlighted by PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman in his look at free agent fits, the Rams’ coverage efficiency plummeted late in the year, a significant contributing factor to their inability to reach the Super Bowl," stated Cameron.

"From Week 13 onward, Los Angeles ranked 23rd in yards per attempt allowed (7.6) and 19th in explosive pass percentage allowed (15.1%). Over that span, none of the Rams' cornerbacks with at least 75 coverage snaps earned a PFF coverage grade above 52.0, presenting a clear need for the defense."



Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) intercepts a ball and is tackled by San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Dean, having never produced a season with a PFF coverage grade below 72.0, profiles as one of the game’s stalwart cornerbacks on the outside, with his 86.9 outside PFF coverage grade over the past three seasons ranking in the 94th percentile. His instincts in zone coverage earned him the fifth-highest zone PFF coverage grade (85.9) among cornerbacks this past season, making him an excellent fit for a zone-heavy Rams defense."

Pro Football Focus also ranked Dean as their 78th best player in the NFL last season.

"Dean produced the highest-graded season of his NFL career, earning a fifth-ranked PFF overall grade (80.6) among cornerbacks," stated PFF. "He allowed a 46.9 NFL passer rating on throws into his coverage in 2025, the best mark of all cornerbacks who were on the field for at least 400 snaps."

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) is congratulated by cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) after he ran an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim also named Dean as a top five cornerback entering free agency.

"Jamel Dean is the oldest corner on this list, and will turn 30 midway through the 2026 season," stated Geitheim. "The veteran is coming off his most productive season yet after piling up 46 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions with the Buccaneers last season. He has spent his entire career thus far with Tampa."

The Call

This is a move the Rams should make. While there are a variety of moves the Rams could make and have success with, moves I've suggested myself, a corner like Dean, who understands coverage concepts in association with opportunities presented from a variety of pass rush packages, would be a perfect fit.

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dean has championship experience and he has been a member of a Buccaneers team who has made the playoffs from 2020-2024. His ability to rush the passer should give Chris Shula the confidence to call more blitzes from defensive backs.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.