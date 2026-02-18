Rams Named Premier Landing Destination For Disgruntled Young Quarterback

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are one of several teams entering 2026 with an answer at quarterback for 2026, but lack an answer beyond that. The health and age of Matthew Stafford is at the forefront of the Rams' mind, considering they have a vacancy at backup.

Recently, news from ESPN's Stephen Holder states that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will likely seek greener pastures as poor play and injury gave Daniel Jones an opportunity to snag the starting job, an opportunity Jones ran with until suffering a season-ending injury of his own.

“Assuming his vision issues are resolved after his freak orbital bone injury, look for him to seek a trade,” stated Holder. “There has been no request just yet, according to team sources, but it is beginning to feel inevitable.”

Richardson, who turns 24 in May, has one year left on his current contract, plus a fifth-year option that must be decided on this offseason.

Richardson Could Find Redemption in Los Angeles

Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick named the Rams as a premier landing spot for Richardson, citing an environment that has developed quarterbacks, the lack of a need for Richardson to start right away, and the potential opportunity to earn the starting job once Matthew Stafford retires as reasons why the move makes sense for the quarterback and the franchise.

"While Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off his first career NFL MVP award in 2025, he’s also entering his age-39 season in 2026—and while he’s still clearly capable of playing elite football, he isn’t getting any younger, and the team needs a long-term plan," stated Kadlick.

"L.A. coach Sean McVay is the poster child for offensive gurus in the NFL. Upon being hired by the Rams, he developed Jared Goff—who looked like a bust in his rookie year—into a Super Bowl-level quarterback, and a few seasons later, took the corpse of Baker Mayfield and helped him redirect his career before landing with the Buccaneers long-term."

"Perhaps Richardson can be his next reclamation project."

The Fit

While the Rams and Richardson do seem like a perfect match on paper, I'm not necessarily sure Sean McVay wants to take on another project quarterback, especially with NFL executives believing the Rams are keeping tabs on Joe Burrow.

Baker Mayfield is set to be a free agent next season and don't be surprised if the relationship between Sean Payton and Bo Nix sours all of a sudden. All I'll say is that Richardson would need to show a lot for the Rams to make a move for him.

