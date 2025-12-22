The Case for Trust in the Rams as True Contenders

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks, many sportswriters weighed in on what was a defining game for the playoff race in the NFC.

For Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, the game and the narratives heading into them are evidence that the Rams can no longer be considered Super Bowl favorites. Let's dive into Manzano's points to see what areas the Rams are susceptible.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Manzano's Take on Rams

During Manzano's piece, criticizing Puka Nacua 's off-field behavior, he went into his concerns about the team and their ability to compete for a title.

"No longer can L.A. be trusted as a Super Bowl favorite, because on the field, the team has more issues than a star receiver who lacks awareness when it’s not game day," stated Manzano . "Matthew Stafford and [Puka] Nacua have masked L.A.’s roster issues for most of the season, but the Rams’ poor special teams and suspect defense were exposed in Seattle."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Edge rusher Jared Verse, who’s in the midst of a disappointing second season, was nowhere to be found when it mattered most. L.A.’s secondary has gotten the bulk of the blame whenever rocky defensive performances occur, including in the losses to the Panthers, 49ers and Eagles. But the Rams have invested a handful of high draft picks in their defensive front, and that unit hasn’t come close to being as dominant as last season."

"The Rams thought they were over their special teams problem—let’s not forget the blocked kicks earlier this season—when they turned to kicker Harrison Mevis and waived Joshua Karthy, but Mevis missed a costly 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. And the Seahawks’ comeback started after L.A.’s coverage team allowed Rashid Shaheed to score on a 58-yard punt return with 8:03 left in regulation. "

My Take

Manzano is correct in the fact that the Rams can't be trusted as Super Bowl favorites because it feels whenever it's time to give them their proper credit, they lose a game that changes the narrative. With that being said, my opinion that the Rams remain one of, if not the most dangerous team entering the postseason remains steady.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams, unironically, are built for the playoffs and it's a stretch to say suspect defense when the Rams only allowed 14 points before momentum was lost due to a Seattle punt return. It's also important to note that the game only went into overtime because of a circumstance most if not all of us have never witnessed in our lives. That, of course is Seattle's second two-point conversion.

While Verse hasn't put up the numbers one might expect, it's also important to note that both he and Byron Young are in the top ten for QB pressures.

My last take is this. For a pure football perspective, as long as Nacua doesn't do anything that gets him suspended, it really doesn't matter what he does on Saturday as long as he shows up on Sunday.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just ask three-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Manzano's right in pumping the brakes on a Super Bowl run, but give it a few weeks and watch how this team responds in the postseason when they have six days or so of rest between games.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.