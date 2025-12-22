Puka Nacua's Massive Night in Seattle Illustrates Standing Amongst Elite

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. No one in the NFL has had a week like Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua. After having a PR nightmare encircle his name, Nacua had all eyes on him in Seattle, with many ready to pounce if he had a poor night.

Nacua was the exact opposite. On a night when he had every excuse to fail, especially with Davante Adams being out against one of the best defenses in the NFL, Nacua was the best player on the field, and based on his stats, he has joined elite company in the record books.

Nacua's Historic Performance

Against the Seahawks, Nacua recorded 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a game that quickly became an instant classic. During his inspiring night, Nacua's stat line showed just how different a playmaker he is compared to his counterparts.

Joining Greatness

"Puka Nacua has recorded 160 or more receiving yards in three consecutive games, joining Isaac Bruce as the only other receiver in franchise history to accomplish the feat," stated the Rams PR Team. "He is also the third receiver to ever hit the mark (Roy Green, Arizona 1984).

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In 16 seasons, Bruce put up over 15,000 yards on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In three seasons, Nacua has already hauled in over 4,000 yards.

One of the Best in the NFL

Despite people around the NFL stating that Nacua wasn't a top ten receiver entering the league this season, Nacua has proven to be one of the best to step on the gridiron this decade. Nacua is in a dead heat for the league lead in receptions, leading Ja'Marr Chase by four catches.

Nacua trails Jaxon Smith-Njigba for receiving yards by 45, with Smith-Njigba playing one more game than Nacua due to injury,

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"In today's game, Puka Nacua reached 4,000 career receiving yards," stated the Rams PR Team. "He tied Odell Beckham Jr (42 games) and Justin Jefferson (42) for the fastest to his 4,000 receiving yards mark.

A True Playmaker

While many receivers are phenomenal pass catchers, there are a select few who can instantly turn a catch into an extended run, with Nacua being one of the best YAC monsters in the NFL.

"According to @NextGenStats, Puka Nacua accumulated a career-high 133 yards after the catch against the Seahawks, 26 more than his prior high (Week 17 vs. Giants, 2023)," stated Rams PR Team.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.