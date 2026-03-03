Rams Finally Ridding Themselves of Kyler Murray in NFC West

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Arizona Cardinals, coached by former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, have made their intentions for 2026 clear. They want to win now. LaFleur has retained enough pieces to launch a massive rebuild, doing so by apparently targeting key positions, while keeping majority of the framework in place.

The biggest question of the offseason surrounded his quarterback Kyler Murray. Would the Cardinals keep their franchise quarterback or say goodbye after early promises failed to yield long-term results?

We have our answer.

Murray is Out in Arizona

Via his Twitter, Murray broke the news that his time with the Cardinals is over, penning a heartfelt message to the Cardinals fan base where he apologized for not winning a Super Bowl. Murray then committed himself to joining a new team this upcoming season.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," wrote Murray.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best."

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it."

"Godspeed."

NFL Insider Adam Schefter added his report.

"Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then," wrote Schefter. "Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for 2027. He now will be moving on."

How This Affects The Rams

In short, three different ways. First is that the Rams will likely not play Murray twice this season if they play him at all. Murray caused problems when he played the Rams so that's one threat that no longer exists.

Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is an impending free agent and has been heavily linked to LaFleur. They've known each other since 2017, worked in both the Shanahan and McVay offense, which LaFleur will blend to make his own, and he's affordable.

The last reason this move could affect the Rams is due to the spot Garoppolo could vacate. Murray is an incredible talent and could be the answer to who will replace Matthew Stafford . Sean McVay has never truly had a dual-threat passer, and McVay's passing game would create a lot of holes for a speedy, shifty runner to attack.

