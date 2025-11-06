Rams Chase Blackburn Discusses Kicking Issues and Position Battles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Rams' home loss from earlier this season.
Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered multiple questions about the team's kicking game.
Q: Could you talk about the recent roster moves made on Special Teams?
“We talked about some stuff after the game and it's all geared towards trying to be able to just get some solutions and some kick consistency with our field goal operation," stated McVay. "I think it's important to be able to have good competition at some spots that we feel like we can have improved play to be able to evaluate all 11. You bring [Long Snapper] Jake McQuaide in. You bring another kicker in to be able to work. He and Josh will compete to see he's going to kick for us this week and if all things go well with Jake, we expect him to be our long snapper.”
Q: How do you handle conversations of telling players they are moving in a different direction?
“I think just honest with empathy and try to be able to provide clarity," stated McVay. "I think you always use the caveat too that my job is to be able to make decisions that are best for the collective. It doesn't mean I'm always right. I've certainly made a lot of wrong decisions, but the intentions are always in the right direction. You just try to be able to let them know here's what the thought process is, here's why. Both those guys were total studs about it."
"One of the most challenging things is being able to figure out, alright, hey, who are the best guys to be able to execute the plan and be able to bring it to life? Certainly, there are a lot of layers to everything that's happened in that phase, but those are two areas that those guys have done a lot of really good stuff for us but we want to be able to see a little bit more consistency in those areas and I think these guys will be here to be able to push them."
"That allows us to be able to make a decision and have some actions that are in alignment with being able to move forward and hopefully in a positive manner.”
