Rams' Davante Adams Previews 49ers Rematch

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was strictly about his business on Wednesday

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently sit at 6-2 on the season, successfully avoiding a third straight slow start to their season. While they have leaped over one hurdle, they have another that remains in their path this week in the San Francisco 49ers.

Having lost to them at home earlier this season, the Rams look for revenge in Santa Clara. As the team shifts focus, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke before the team's Wednesday practice while Davante Adams took to the podium after.

After Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on what Adams has meant to him and the offense.

Q: Could you talk about the connection between you and Adams, specifically on how it's grown over the course of the season.

“We just continued to work together," stated Stafford. "He’s a great player. He's an unbelievable teammate. He’s one of the all-time greats. I mean, it was unbelievable what he was able to do today getting eighth place all-time receiving touchdowns. That's so cool. It's cool to be a part of it. I get to share the field with guys that have done it for a long time at a high level like him. We will continue to work together. We’ll continue to play and realize how can I be better? How can we be better and go from there? He was great today and [I am] happy for his success and what he brings to our team.” 

Q: Could you speak on the input Adams provides you and so forth?

“Davante's a really sharp guy," stated Stafford. "We had some stuff at the line of scrimmage today that he and I were communicating on and it worked out for us. He did a nice job. I have a ton of trust and respect in his aptitude to go out there and play and his mental capabilities. It’s a whole lot of fun. When he's talking to me, he's giving me great information and we're just trying to collaborate and make sure that we're on the same page as much as possible.”

