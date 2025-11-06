Rams Get Positive News Heading Into 49ers Week
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their first injury report of the week as they get set to play the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Jordan Whittington (back). Sean McVay stated Whittington's progress looks good but a decision regarding if he'll play has not been made.
Limited
Puka Nacua (chest) and Darious Williams (shoulder). Both men are progressing well and are expected to play.
McVay on Trying to Prevent Nacua From Sustaining Injuries
“I feel sick," stated McVay on Monday. "That fourth down situation where he’s getting kind of a side shot and he's so good at that, and that's such an important situation. You're saying, ‘Damn. You leave him susceptible to a great player pursuing from an inside-out location that gives him a good shot.’ That’s not on anything him. That's more on the play call. Unfortunately, you're like, man, I feel like this is the best chance to be able to get us a yard because of what a stud he is and the structure we were anticipating."
"I'm hopeful that he will be all right. He is such a tough, physical player. I thought he was outstanding. You felt his presence right away from the first drive. Even something so subtle as we didn't block a screen really well in the perimeter, but he breaks the tackle and might have scored. Then it ends up leading to [Tight End Tyler] Higbee punching in where you get good momentum. He’s very special for what he provides for a football team, his competitive toughness and his ability to do a lot of different things that open him up."
"Obviously, it was a great play that he and Matthew connected on down the field. Just the efficiency, the toughness and the physicality, he was awesome. I'm kicking myself about putting him in that spot where he'd sustain that shot to the ribs. There are occupational hazards in this game, but you’re always trying to pick and choose and make those decisions that are best for the team while also being smart. It's one of those deals you look back in hindsight and you have to ask yourself about it as a coach.”
San Francisco 49ers
Did Not Participate
Christian McCaffrey (rest), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Mykel Williams (knee), and Trent Williams (rest). Williams tore his ACL last week and was put on injured reserve. He will not play.
Limited
Tatum Bethune (thigh), Jake Brendal (hamstring), Bryce Huff (hamstring), Brock Purdy (toe), and Dee Winters (knee, knee)
Full
Ben Bartch (ankle), Jauan Jennings (ankle, shoulder), Mac Jones (knee, knee), and Darrell Luter (achilles)
Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE