Sean McVay Details Rams' Approach to 49ers Rematch
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently sit at 6-2 on the season, successfully avoiding a third straight slow start to their season. While they have leaped over one hurdle, they have another that remains in their path this week in the San Francisco 49ers.
Having lost to them at home earlier this season, the Rams look for revenge in Santa Clara. As the team shifts focus, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke before the team's Wednesday practice while Davante Adams took to the podium after.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Monday, McVay detailed elements of his team that he's been impressed with, speaking highly on Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Q: What it was like for you and the coaching staff to see Emmanuel Forbes Jr. come up with big plays in the second half of the Saints game?
“It was big. I think the thing that's cool is I don't think anybody would be surprised because this is a culmination of the work and the consistent approach that he's put in Monday through Saturdays and then it translates in terms of showing up on Sunday where he's given himself the best chance for a lot of that stuff to come to life. I give [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] a ton of credit for the relationship he's developed, really not exclusive to Emmanuel, but with all of his players on our team in general."
"As the assistant head coach, he does such a great job for us. I'm really happy for Emmanuel and I'm looking forward to watching him build. I thought some of the plays that I was most excited about were watching him come up in run support, putting his face on people, crack replacing. He had some really good examples of some really good competitive coverage ops against some premier players in this league. It's cool to be able to see him get his hands on the ball and be able to make that catch. I was really pleased with the [Cornerback] Cobie Durant as well."
"I think our corners have really played well these last few weeks and we're hopeful to be able to get [Cornerback] Darious Williams back in the mix. I thought [Cornerback] Roger McCreary showed his overall athleticism on (special) teams and I thought he did a really nice job throughout the course of the week. He'll be able to add that depth and figure out how to be a factor for us and we're excited about him as well.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE