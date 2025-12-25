Proof Rams' Puka Nacua is Still Being Overlooked Somehow

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Recently, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero took a survey of 30 executives in an attempt to guage their opinions on who deserves to win the various individual awards presented at the NFL Honors.

During Pelissero's survey, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was once again overlooked by the NFL's top figures.

Smith-Njigba Over Nacua

Pelissero inquired about the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and who NFL executives thought should win the award, with the answer being Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

"Smith-Njigba received 15 votes on the strength of his league-leading 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 receptions -- his second straight season in triple-digits," stated Pelissero. "He has done it on a Seahawks team that passes just 51% of the time, third-fewest in the NFL. Still only 23 years old, JSN is responsible for 44% of the Seahawks’ receiving yards this season, which would be the highest single-season share since Brandon Marshall had 45.7% with the Bears in 2012."



Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

﻿﻿" Matthew Stafford ﻿﻿ received six votes in this category as well, making him the runner-up. Allen and Falcons running back ﻿﻿Bijan Robinson﻿﻿ got two each. Bills running back ﻿﻿James Cook﻿﻿, Seahawks quarterback ﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿, Maye, Rams receiver ﻿﻿Puka Nacua ﻿﻿ and Colts running back ﻿﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿﻿ each got one."

Nacua currently has 114 receptions, 1592 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Nacua also has eight rushes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

My Take

Whether or not Smith-Njigba or Nacua wins the award is irrelevant because both men are phenomenal pass catchers who have catapulted their teams to new heights. The issue is the discrepancy between the two players regarding votes when both men are cut from the same cloth.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Out of 30 votes, Smith-Njigba got half. Why Stafford picked up six votes is confusing as he had 18 votes for MVP but that's also irrelevant. Out of the remaining nine votes, Nacua, who is on pace with Smith-Njigba statistically, despite playing one less game, has 14 fewer votes than the Seahawks superstar.

This is a common trend and a survey with NFL individuals earlier this year stated Nacua wasn't a top ten receiver. 30 executives with 21 general managers and just one voted for Nacua. One.

If you put Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, or another prominent receiver's name above Nacua's stats, they're getting way more votes if not the award and we all know it. So I ask what did Puka Nacua do wrong to constantly discredit his work?

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The league-wide discourse on Nacua's impact within football continues to be one of the most mystifying things in the NFL because for a man who set the league on fire from his first game, the people in charge of building rosters continue to be willfully and ignorantly blind to the reality in front of them.

With that being said, the Rams aren't, and that's why they have a player who can put up 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns on one of the best defenses in football in a moment's notice.

