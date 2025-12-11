Mike LaFleur's Value to Rams Is Becoming Clear

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations on Thursday as they look to not only remain on top of the NFC standing but they could also clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

This upcoming game will dictate the scenario in which the Rams must endure to end the season and with the prospect of a Super Bowl and then a massive job oppertunity, the coaches on the team are locked in for the final stretch.

On Thursday, the Rams coordinators spoke to reporters, answering a variety of questions regarding the game, their side of the ball, and the growth of the roster.

Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, and Chase Blackburn had a lot to say.

LaFleur's Massive Week

With Rams head coach Sean McVay having to deal with sickness, LaFleur took on a bigger role in the design of the offensive game plan and was the man relaying play calls into Matthew Stafford's helmet.

McVay continually praised LaFleur last week for his play calling skills and overall mindset, before coming down with illness. On a twist of fate, LaFleur would prove McVay's words correct with LaFleur speaking on his performance.

Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below

McVay's on LaFleur's Performance

“It just confirms all the things... It's funny, it's almost like you guys knew I was going to wake up in the middle of the night and just get terribly sick on Friday since [beat reporters] you and Gary were asking me about that," stated McVay. "It didn't surprise me. It just confirmed how fortunate and grateful I'm to have a leader like Mike [LaFleur] and a great coaching staff on the offensive side and really the coaching staff in general. They do a great job within their roles and then if they're asked to step up, all they do is answer the bell and take it to another level."

"In a lot of instances, because of the approach that we're typically accustomed to taking on Saturday leading into Sunday, I missed a large portion of that whether it's dialogue in the walkthroughs or dialogue with [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] in terms of how we categorize how we want to be able to call the game. We were able to do that collectively. Normally, I'm the one that has the direct communication. Mike ended up having that yesterday because of some of the things that I missed and he did a phenomenal job and made some great decisions."

"Like anything, whether I have it or whether he has it, there's always great collaboration. I thought him and [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Quarterback Coach] Dave Ragone, [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase, [Running Backs Coach] Ron Gould, [Wide Receiver Coach] Eric Yarber, [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Offensive Assistant] Brian Allen and [Tight Ends Coach] ‘Scooter’ [Scott] Huff did such a cool job. I can't say enough about it. Nothing surprised me. It just continued to confirm how fortunate and lucky I am to work with a great coach like Mike. He’s a great leader and it's special.”

