Rams Chris Shula Linked to Multiple Head Coaching Jobs

It's a well known secret that Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is expected to get head coaching interviews this offseason.

Recently, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about three teams who might be interested in Shula's services.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In the event of a Mike Tomlin departure, there's a belief that the Steelers still want a defensive-minded head coach. Shula would maintain Pittsburgh's strong defensive identity, with the Rolodex of Sean McVay-trained offensive coaches to reinvent their offense at his disposal. There's also familiarity, with Jalen Ramsey acting as a cornerstone of their secondary.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"The Steelers, Ravens and Bills have generated conversation in recent weeks," wrote Breer. "Is there any reality to it? I don’t think these would be firings. But there is some thought that Mike Tomlin could look at a reset, with the Pittsburgh roster potentially going through one soon too, and take a year or two in TV before returning to the sideline. And interestingly enough, Shula’s name has been connected to the Steelers, in case there is an opening.

New York Giants

The Giants have been picking up steam in regards to rumors for Shula and for good reason. Their defensive front is designed in the same style as the Rams, and they have a lot of intriguing defensive pieces. The Giants also have Jaxson Dart, whom many wanted to see in a McVay-style offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Since Brian Daboll was let go, Giants GM Joe Schoen has been researching and working over a list for him and ownership to consider, and that list now has around 10 names on it," wrote Breer.

"There are a couple names that have crossed my desk as ones linked to the opening. One is {Jeff} Hafley, who was the head coach at Boston College, owner John Mara’s alma mater, and is a New Jersey native—carrying a reputation as a strong strategist and culture builder. Another is Shula, whose steady demeanor would be a fit for the franchise and the market."

Side note. Matthew Stafford's brother-in-law, Chad Hall, is the current assistant quarterbacks coach for the Giants in case anyone was looking for a connection.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have familiarity with the Rams as former offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur earned a head coaching gig after transferring to Tennessee, while they hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as general manager a few years back.

"Their plan is to set forth with a broad base of candidates, with former head coaches like Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph and Robert Saleh expected to get interviews, and first-timers like Rams DC Chris Shula and Packers DC Jeff Hafley slated to, as well," wrote Breer. "That said, there is some belief that the Titans might lean on experience in the wake of the Brian Callahan hire not working out, and Borgonzi has very strong ties to Nagy.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Borgonzi will lead a process that will involve president of football operations Chad Brinker, assistant GM Dave Ziegler, VP/football adviser Reggie McKenzie and VP of player personnel Dan Saganey for the first round, over Zoom, with owner Amy Adams Strunk likely to meet the finalists for the in-person round.

Tennessee has multiple connections to Shula. Brinker is a former Packers assistant, connected to Shula through Matt LaFleur. Ziegler is a former Patriots executive, connected to Shula through Shula's friendship with former Rams assistant and current Texans OC Nick Caley.

