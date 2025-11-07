Chris Shula Details Rams Recent Strides on Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Rams' home loss from earlier this season.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media, praising the work of his defense.
Q: Could you talk about the relationship between Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr?
“I think one of the things that's special about Aubrey is he develops a real relationship with his players and it's not exclusive to the defensive backroom. He's the assistant head coach and has great relationships with the whole team. You can see the way the guys respond to him. I heard [Hall of Fame and former UCLA Basketball Head Coach] John Wooden say before, ‘People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Aubrey epitomizes that."
"He gets to know these guys as human beings. I love sitting in the DB meeting rooms when there's an element of, alright, hey, we're going to get our work in. We're going to understand what's the goal in mind as far as what’s tactically concerned. He usually always takes time at the beginning of the meetings to be able to say, ‘Alright, let's get to know each other as people.’ It might be a fun thing. It might be guys being able to open up and be vulnerable and he always starts with himself. He's a great teacher."
"He’s a great coach, a great communicator, and he's in it with them. I think the guys feel that. We talk all the time about when you really mean it four of the most powerful words you can say are ‘I believe in you.’ The way Aubrey coaches and the way he pours into those guys, I think they feel it. I think I've heard Emmanuel talk about that. He challenges guys too. I think because he loves them, they enable him to be able to coach them hard and they know where that comes from and it's not by mistake that guys usually play their best ball under his guidance and leadership.”
Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE