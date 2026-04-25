Rams’ Selection of Max Klare Signals Schematic Shift on Offense

The vision of the Los Angeles Rams 2026 offense is starting to take shape after the selection of Ohio State tight end Max Klare.

Under head coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams have been known for their usage of 11 personnel. McVay’s three wide receiver sets have dominated the NFL as the Rams deployed wide receiver trios that included Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Puka Nacua, and others.

However, after injuries in the middle of the season to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams were forced into heavier tight end packages. In Week 7 without Nacua, the Rams beat the Jaguars 35-7 with Colby Parkinson as the team’s leading receiver. Between Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, and Davis Allen, Rams tight ends combined for eight receptions for 101 yards.

Against the Jaguars, four of the Rams’ five touchdowns came out of 13 personnel. From 2021-2024, the Rams ran six total plays out of the formation. Against the Jaguars in Week 7, the Rams used it on nearly 40 percent of their offensive snaps.

The Jaguars game was a shift in the Rams’ season. In 2025, the Rams ran 331 plays out of 13 personnel, accounting for 30.5 percent of their offense. No other team had more than 140. Their total EPA of 77.4 led the NFL and their 0.5 EPA per pass and 0.07 EPA per rush ranked inside the top five.

Moving to 13 personnel forced the Rams’ opponents into their base defense and created mismatches in the passing game. However, it especially benefited the rushing attack. The Rams averaged 0.07 EPA per rush out of 13 personnel. Comparatively, they averaged 0.01 EPA per rush out of 11 personnel. To put it simply, the Rams rushing attack was seven times more efficient out of 13 personnel packages. Last season, the Rams had the most efficient rushing attack in the NFL and 13 personnel was a big reason for that.

Many expected the Rams to potentially take a wide receiver in the second round and upgrade their WR3 spot with Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington. However, with the new addition of Max Klare, the Rams are signaling that they plan on leaning into more 13 personnel. In 12 and 13 personnel, the offense is limited to just two wide receivers on the field. The overall value of the WR3 in the offense becomes limited.

That doesn’t mean that the Rams shouldn’t upgrade over Mumpfield and Whittington. However, it’s something that they can do later in the draft or by signing a veteran wide receiver before OTAs and training camp.

While the Rams drafted Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, Kenyon Sadiq was a popular option for them as well. Instead, the Rams get Max Klare in the second round. Klare may not make an impact immediately as he’ll compete with Davis Allen as the fourth tight end on the depth chart.

However, Parkinson, Higbee, and Allen are all in the final years of their contracts. Klare gives the Rams a future at the position alongside Terrance Ferguson and provides immediate depth at a position where the Rams need it. If the plan is to operate more out of 13 personnel, having five tight ends on the roster becomes a necessity.

Klare will provide a dependable option underneath who can align in-line or flex outside. The versatility at the position is something that he enjoys.

“I love the versatility that comes with the position. You have to play so many different roles,” said Klare in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “That makes it challenging, but it also makes it very rewarding. It’s such a special and unique position. We have to block like offensive linemen. We have to catch the ball like a wide receiver. I love that versatility. We have to contribute to the team in a variety of ways to find success.”

In 2025, McVay got back to his roots as a former tight ends coach and leaned into 13 personnel. With the addition of Klare in the second round, it appears what was considered a twist might be here to stay.

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