Rams Rookie Pulls Off Hilarious Halloween Prank on Sean McVay
On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final preparations as they get set to play the New Orleans Saints in week nine action on Sunday. While the work continued, the rookies of the team all dressed up in costume contest to celebrate Halloween, with linebacker Shaun Dolac having an all-time moment.
Dolac's Finest Performance
Dolac dressed up as Rams head coach Sean McVay, mimicking the Super Bowl winner in a team meeting.
McVay addressed Dolac's performance in his Friday press conference.
“I loved it," stated McVay. "[Shaun] Dolac, he looks more like [Defensive Coordinator Chris] Shula than me [laughter].”
McVay was also asked which Halloween movie the defense would be.
“Oh man. I think if they were a character, it'd be Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger because they would scare the shit out of me if I had to play against him [laughter].”
A Rookie Who Continues to Impress
While Dolac's performance garnered laughs, his work on the field is no laughing matter. His play, work ethic, and intelligence has gained Dolac the support of the coaching staff with Shula publicly backing him a few weeks ago.
“He’s doing awesome," stated Shula. "He’s been repping really no matter what and getting in the reps every week. He’d been playing scout team and the look squad for the offense. He’s just a stud. He is doing a great job and we're excited about him.”
“You could tell pretty early that the game wasn't too big for him. Like we were talking about with Omar [Speights], you can almost talk to him like a coach even though he is a really young player that obviously hasn't played much yet, but the game makes sense to him. You saw it in practice, you saw it in OTAs how easy it was for him. He obviously went on in the preseason and played really well and was able to get guys to the ground and tackle. He was physical and we're seeing it on special teams right now.”
Shula delved more into what he meant by talking to him like a coach.
“You might say a concept and you can just tell he gets it right away. He's in here studying and looking at the tape. He's in here early and you can tell that when you're installing stuff in front of the room, he's already heard it and you're just saying it for the second time."
"Then it’s about what guys can handle. You always take the approach of every single individual player and giving them all the information that they can handle. He's a guy that can handle a lot of information.”
