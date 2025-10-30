Rams Roger McCreary Speaks For the First Time Since Trade
The Los Angeles Rams returned to their regular work schedule this week after enjoying a needed BYE. After taking four trips out East, including a game in London, the Rams are set to play their next four games in California, with three at SoFi Stadium.
On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters before practice, while Davant Adams spoke after. The Rams are set to host the New Orleans Saints in week nine action on Sunday.
Following the team's scheduled podium sessions, newly acquired defensive back Roger McCreary took time out of his busy schedule to speak with reporters.
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about McCreary and what he means to the team.
“We were looking to be able to add some depth," stated McVay. "He was a guy that we respected from playing against him earlier this year. He has some inside-outside flex. [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] coached him in the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Auburn. We're excited to get him in. Nowadays things get out so quickly. It happened and then as soon as you know it, you guys know about it too."
"I just talked to him. He’ll get packed and we'll get him out here and then we'll see what it looks like to be able to get him going for this week, but excited to be able to add him, respect his game from going against him. I've heard great things about the human being from people that have been around him. Aubrey enjoyed coaching him at the Senior Bowl. He'll be able to add some depth to our group and we're excited about it.”
McVay dived into McCreary's potential role.
“I like him for his versatility," stated McVay. "[Safety] Quentin Lake does a great job playing so many different things, but there’s not a whole lot of depth behind him. I think what we want to be able to do is we had a like for the football player in terms of his body of work even going back to when he was coming out of Auburn. He has obviously played the slot exclusively for the Titans this year. He has played a little bit of outside corner, but it was more just the competitor and what he’s about."
"The Titans were great to work with and it just so happened that based on some of the things that are going on with us, we felt like it was a smart move. Then once we get him in here, we'll get a feel for the best way to take advantage of his skillset and where that fits. He could play inside or outside, but feel really good about obviously what Quentin Lake does and the many hats that he wears for us. But being able to add some depth in that room was the key to be able to get Roger in here.”
