What’s Making the Rams So Difficult to Stop Right Now

The Los Angeles Rams are playing with a lot of confidence as they are looking to do special teams this season. They know they have the team to go to the Super Bowl and win it all.

The Rams have it going on both sides of the ball, and they are one, if not the most complete team in the NFL this season. The Rams have shown that no matter what is happening, they are one play away from being back in the game or putting this game away. That is what makes these special.

A team could have the perfect game plan against the Rams, but the Rams could adjust on the fly, and that is what is making it hard for other teams to beat them. Yes, they have a style that they want to make. If they have to move away from that, they are fine with it.

They could run the ball, they could pass the ball. And whatever the defense does, it does not matter because the Rams have a counter to everything that they are seeing. It just seems unfair, but that is why the Rams are a great team.

Head coach Sean McVay does everything the right way. He is the best play caller in the NFL, and he shows why his offense is the best in the league. He will throw different personnel out there. He will run plays that a defense has not seen because the Rams have not run them before. That is just amazing how much McVay gets better each season and takes this Rams team to the next level. That is why they are true contenders and are the team everyone is going to be chasing down.

"The Rams should top everyone's power rankings entering Week 16, as they defeated the Lions on Sunday, 41-34. Matthew Stafford and company have put up back-to-back games with 500 total yards and 40 points and have officially clinched a playoff spot," said Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. "

"Speaking of Stafford, this man is a monster. He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (37) and passer rating (112.2). However, it is worth noting that Davante Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions, left the Lions game with a hamstring injury."

"In its eventual 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle was tied at the halftime break, 6-6. In the 26-0 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, the Seahawks offense recorded just 219 total yards. Seattle played the lowly Tennessee Titans close in Week 12, and then of course lost to the Rams in Week 11. Seattle has a chance to change the narrative Thursday against the rival Rams, but it's fair to have questions about this team as legitimate contenders."

