Way-Too-Early Rams 2027 Mock Draft—And Why It Already Matters

The Los Angeles Rams completed the 2026 NFL Draft last week, selecting their quarterback of the future in the process. Some thought that they may wait until 2027, but with the projected 32nd overall pick, the Rams could look to trade it for a proven player. The Rams are set to have five picks in 2027 as well. Here’s a way-too-early look at what their draft could look like.

This early in the process, it’s more important to look at positions more than players as a lot will change within the next year.

32nd Overall - WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

This mock draft scenario showed exactly why the Rams drafted Ty Simpson. There simply wasn’t going to be a quarterback worth taking with the 32nd overall pick. Nick Marsh should be able to take over for Davante Adams as the X-receiver on the outside. In Dane Brugler’s 2027 mock draft, he also had the Rams taking a wide receiver at 32, but Ryan Coleman-Williams instead of Marsh. It will be interesting if the Rams not taking a receiver last week comes back to haunt them.

64th Overall - EDGE Will Heldt, Clemson

The Rams have Byron Young hitting free agency next year and they likely won’t be able to pay him what he’ll command in free agency. While they have Josaiah Stewart, the Rams could look to add to the position in the draft. Heldt is in his second season with Clemson and had 7.5 sacks after transferring from Purdue. Next year will be a big one, but he could be one of the premier edge rushers in the class. ESPN’s Jordan Reid had the Rams taking Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei in the first round in his mock draft.

131st Overall - LB Raylen Wilson, Georgia

At some point, the Rams are going to have to address the linebacker position. Wilson brings very good speed and displays impressive range. He also hits very hard. He could see his stock rise with a strong 2026, but if he’s there in the fourth round, the Rams would have to consider him.

170th Overall - OG McKale Boley, Virginia

It will be interesting to see how the Rams handle their guard situation next offseason. Both Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila are set to hit free agency.. It’s fair to assume they’ll only be able to bring one of those players back. At the very least, the Rams would need to draft someone for depth.

211th Overall - CB Jayden Bellamy, UCF

With Trent McDuffie on a long-term deal and also signing Jaylen Watson, the Rams are set at cornerback. Still, they could use some depth with Emmanuel Forbes set to hit free agency after the season. Bellamy is an underrated cornerback at UCF.

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