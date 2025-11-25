Why Davante Adams Considers His Time With the Rams Special

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams is continuing to show that he is still an elite player at his position. The veteran receiver caught two more touchdowns in the team's huge Week 12 win on Sunday Night Football over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adams has been everything the Rams knew they were getting and more. The Rams went after Adams this offseason in free agency and got him signed. That was one, if not the biggest, move that any team made this offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after Adams scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams knew what they were looking for and wanted to improve this past offseason, and Adams' name was written all over it. Adams is a big-time difference maker in this offense that has playmakers all over it. Pairing him with a great coach in Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford is great to see. It is a matchup nightmare for any defense to go up against an offense like the Rams.

Adams leads the NFL in receiver touchdowns this season and is heating up when his team needs him the most. Adams is looking to go on a special run with the Rams and make sure he gives them the best chance to be successful. Adams has been chasing that Super Bowl Championship since he entered the league back in 2014, and this season is looking very promising for the Rams. He is doing everything right to get there, and his team is the best right now, looking to get to that big game.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a one-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davante Adams on this Rams Team

"Most importantly, I am having the most fun playing that I have ever had," said Rams wide receiver Davante Adams. "Really grateful to play for a team like this. It is hard to put your finger on what makes it feel like that, but it is just one of those teams where he just has fun together. Everybody, you could see from the celebrations to the intense moments out there. It is just one of those things we really enjoy. Sean [McVay] is always talking about how to always be totally present."

"That is really where we are. No body is thinking about the third quarter, no one is thinking about the end of the game. It is more about enjoying were our feet are and going out and playing the biggest team sport that there is, together. And coming out on top of these games helps the feeling a lot as well.

"I'm having the most fun playing that I've ever had." -@tae15adams pic.twitter.com/SVWAG3n2wr — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 24, 2025

