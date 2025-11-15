Rams' Davante Adams on Pace for Next Milestone
The Los Angeles Rams knew exactly what they were doing when they signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams this past offseason. It was the move the Rams knew they needed to make if they wanted to be all in this season and give themselves the best chance to get to the Super Bowl.
It was a move that caught people around the NFL by surprise. They did not think that the Rams were going after the top wide receiver in the free agency class. That was something else for the Rams.
When the Rams know they need to make a splash move they do it. And this one for Adams did not cost them any draft capital. Adams has continued to be a star with the Rams, and he is bringing a lot more than just his playing abilities to this team. Adams is a great teammate both on and off the field. His presence on the field has been great, and he loves coaching up these wide receivers who are looking to be great in this league for a long time, like he has been in his legendary career.
Davante Adams Set Up of Next Milestone
Adams has been a great receiver no matter where he has played or with whatever quarterback has been throwing him the ball. It does not matter because he continues to be a great football player, and he knows the work that he puts in. He has been one of the best of all time, and he is looking to get that Super Bowl ring that he has been searching for his whole career. His best chance is right now with the Rams and this season. Adams knows that and is taking it week by week.
"Davante Adams has 42 catches this year. More than 20 percent of them have resulted in touchdowns," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "He has nine in nine games. With one more, he'll become the third member of one very specific club.
"Via NBC Sports research, a tenth touchdown catch with the Rams will make Adams only the third player in NFL history to have a 10-or-more receiving touchdowns in a given season with three different teams."
"Adams has done it with the Packers and Raiders. Brandon Marshall did it with the Jets, Bears, and Broncos. Terrell Owens did it with the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers."
"Whether Adams will even have a chance to get to 10 on Sunday against the Seahawks remains to be seen. He’s questionable for the game with an oblique injury."
