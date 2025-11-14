Rams Offense Going Into Toughest Test Yet of 2025 Season
Through 10 weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have established themselves as top contenders in the 2025 NFL season. They've gone 7-2 behind one of the most lethal pass rushes in the league and a top-notch attack that hasn't really been slowed down yet. Even with their impressive start to the year, though, the Rams are only the fifth seed in the conference.
That's because the Seattle Seahawks are currently representing the NFC West division. They have the same record as LA at 7-2, but currently have the edge in divisional games at 2-1 to the Rams' 1-1. Week 11 could see a major shift in the standings, though.
If the Rams can beat the Seahawks, they'd climb to the top of the NFC West at 8-2 and 2-1 in the division. Seattle would stay in second at 7-3, but they'd have the San Francisco 49ers right on their heels if the Niners can defeat the Arizona Cardinals and move to 7-4 and 4-1 against the NFC West. A victory in Week 11 would be pivotal for the Rams' playoff chances and their odds at hosting at least one postseason game.
Rams offense has to show up
The upcoming bout between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks is expected to be the best game on the slate for Week 11. These are two elite teams going head-to-head in a divisional heavyweight fight, one that could prove instrumental to the ultimate playoff picture.
Between the two, Seattle has the better, more complete defense. The Rams' pass rush might have the edge, but the Seahawks' secondary is much stingier. Seattle's offense has repeatedly defied the odds, with Sam Darnold putting together a dark-horse MVP campaign, Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace for one of the best wide-receiver seasons in NFL history, and the offensive line showing significant improvement from last year.
Still, LA's attack should have the edge, at least on paper. Their pass-catching corps is deeper and more talented at the top, and Matthew Stafford is a much more proven product than Darnold. FanDuel has set Stafford's line at 261.5 passing yards, Puka Nacua's at 87.5 receiving yards, Davante Adams at 61.5, and Kyren Williams at 60.5 rushing yards. The Rams offense has been able to put together some strong performances against some of the top defenses in the league, but the Seahawks might be the stoutest unit they've faced all year.
