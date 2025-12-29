All-Pro Defender Believes Rams Will Make Super Bowl Run

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams look to wrap up their 2025 NFL season, the prospect of what prizes the postseason could bring looms in the distance. During this time of year, everyone is weighing in on who they think is a Super Bowl contender with the Rams receiving some love.

Recently, the Rams picked up another supporter from an AFC foe.

Crosby on Rams

On his Podcast titled The Rush, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Defensive End Maxx Crosby backed a Rams ' Super Bowl run due to the weapons they possess.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Rams, like I could see them winning the Super Bowl," stated Crosby. "I think the combination of having two legitimate number one receivers, with Puka and Davonte, and then Matthew Stafford playing at a level that we didn't even know he can hit another level, and he's doing that, and the young defense, you know, for me, that's, that's just who I believe is the most complete team and I think they're gonna they're gonna be raising a trophy."

Crosby played with Adams for multiple seasons with the Raiders, building a relationship with him during that time.

The Analysis

Crosby is right. There aren't many people more suited to understand the intricacies of the McVay offense than Crosby as he has witnessed his side give up winnable games to the Rams in bizarre circumstances. Most notable was Baker Mayfield's comeback after being signed just days before.

The Rams ability to push the ball has given them a significant advantage and for a player like Crosby, who has been on the wrong side of premier wide receiver duos in the past, he knows what that can do for an offense, especially in late season situations.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With the Rams being supported by their defense, the offense has been allowed to thrive. The offense have success means that the opposition often has to resort to the pass in order to stay in games. That has allowed the defense to control the pen and hunt the quarterback, using versatile players to create pre-snap looks that turn into unpredictable coverages.

It's a masterful system when operated properly and for Crosby, he sees the Rams executing at a top level. With all that being said, things are not good in Las Vegas and one must wonder if Crosby is eyeing a move to Los Angeles. Perhaps a topic for another day but it's one worth wondering.