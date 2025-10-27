Rams, Les Snead Make Massive Trade for Defense's Biggest Issue
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams have executed a midseason trade, adding cornerback Roger McCreary in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Trade Details
"The Titans will receive a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick from the Rams in exchange for McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick," reported Rapoport.
The fifth-round pick that the Rams sent was originally owned by the Titans but was sent to the Rams in the trade that saw Los Angeles send Ernest Jones to Tennessee.
Instant Impact
McCreary has played in all of the Titans' games this season, recording a total of 306 snaps, averaging 38.25 snaps per contest. Mainly playing at slot corner this year, it will be interesting to see how the Rams' position him in Los Angeles, as Quentin Lake is the team's current slot corner and his role isn't up for grabs.
"A second-round pick in 2022, McCreary has three career interceptions, including one in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, 17 career passes defended, one forced fumble, four sacks and 253 tackles. Making his third start of the season in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, the slot corner picked up his first sack of the season on a blitz," added Rapoport.
Reality of the Situation
McCreary is in the final year of his rookie deal so we'll have to wait and see if this could be a long-term solution in the secondary or if McCreary is a one year rental. The Rams have done this before with players like Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller so this could be an indication of the franchise pushing their chips forward in an attempted run to the Super Bowl.
It should also be noted that McCreary played his collegiate ball at Auburn and Auburn is general manager Les Snead's alma mater. Snead has drafted Auburn players in the past, most recently picking up Jarquez Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The question is what will the Rams' corresponding roster move be to include McCreary in the 53 man roster, and if the Rams will play him on the outside, despite his recent work on the interior.
McCreary did play on the outside heavily as a rookie before slowly being moved inside over the course of his career.
