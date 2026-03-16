Three Tight Ends Rams Could Select in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are doing everything they can to reach their ultimate goal of winning this next season's Super Bowl, and so far, they've made the necessary moves to become one of the easy favorites to win it all. Yet, more can be done.

With Tyler Higbee at the end of his career and an ever-evolving offensive playcaller and head coach in Sean McVay, tight ends on the roster become more valuable in every aspect of the offense in Los Angeles, which is why the position could be a key target for general manager Les Snead in this year's NFL Draft. Let's look at three tight end prospects the Rams could select in the draft in late April.

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

I've written several times about Sadiq and the potential connection to the Rams. It makes a lot of sense for a team looking for as many playmakers as possible in their pursuit of Super Bowl LXI. McVay tormented defenses out of 13 personnel, and it could become more lethal if the 2024 Ducks teammates of Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson are reunited.

Sadiq is a rare athlete at tight end, and despite having a smaller stature for the position, he provides good value as a blocker and is effective at the catch point, where he can destroy coverage shells and man defenders down the seam with linear explosion. So many chances to create mismatches with a player like Sadiq in this Rams offense...

Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are not a ton of true Y players at the position this cycle, but the available ones could quickly carve out a role in any offense they are drafted into. To be fair, tight end is one of the hardest positions to transition from college to the NFL, but it may come easier for others who bolster the frame and the skill set. Klare is one of those players.

The former standout out of Purdue and Ohio State, Klare provides value in all aspects at the position, though he may not have an elite trait to lean on. The Buckeyes top tight end was a reliable pass-catcher with plenty of production, even if there was a dip from 2024 to 2025. Klare is also valuable as a blocker in the run game, helping freshman Bo Jackson loose on gap and zone concepts.

Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of my favorite players in the draft, Delp, will be drafted much lower due to the lack of production and overall clout. He was expected to be the heir apparent to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, but the Bulldogs never truly utilized their tight ends in the passing game, leading to Delp never reaching 300 yards in a single season.

However, Delp was reliable in the passing game and is a sound athlete in his own right. He can win in the open field and make tough grabs downfield. He has also shown reliability as a blocker, though some physicality and play strength could be added in the early portion of his career.