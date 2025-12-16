The Los Angeles Rams are the team to beat still, and after Week 15, they prove why they are. They faced another big-time team in the Detroit Lions, who were looking to better their playoff chances. And it was the way that the Rams did it that was impressive once again.

It was not easy what they did, but there was no other reason why it was so hard to beat this Rams team. It was not their best showing, but they got the job done, like they have all season.

The Rams went down by 10 points, and it was not looking good for the Rams in the first half. But they did not panic and stayed the course. They went into halftime with a great plan to come out with their adjustments made, and they executed them well.

The Rams' second half was great, and they were unstoppable. The Rams did not look anything like they did in the first half in Week 15. Even when this team is down, they are just one play away from being back in it.

Rams Continue to Show they are the best

Stafford, after throwing an interception, settled down and made up for that mistake. The Rams' defense stepped up late in that game as well. They got to Lions quarterback Jared Goff and just made enough plays to make sure they got the job done. This team never gives in, and they know they can always come back and win a game. They could beat you in so many different ways, and that is when they are at their most dangerous. Running or passing, they can do it all.

"I believe so. I believe that Matthew Stafford is going to win League MVP," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "He got 37 touchdowns. I am looking at him with twice as many touchdowns as sacks. He has only been sacked 19 times this season. He is the leader in touchdown passes. And he is second in passing yards. The Rams have won eight out of their last nine. Puka Nacua is balling out. Davante Adams getting hurt is a big blow for the time being.

"Out of the back field, they could run the ball. They could pass the ball. They could catch the ball. And their defense ... in the second half against Jared Goff, it was a whole different story. You see the kinds of things they are doing on both sides of the ball. In any given moment, they could bet you.

