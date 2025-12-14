Why This Week Is a Must-Win Moment for the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have everything to play for this week as they look to solidify their position in the NFC. With only four weeks left in the regular season, the Rams currently sit on top of the NFC but while the team remains in position to control their own destiny, they also sit one week away from their entire season falling apart.

If the Rams win against the Detroit Lions , they will clinch a spot in the postseason. With that being said, a loss would be devastating for the team.

Not only would that allow Green Bay to put forth a permanent hold on the number one seed, the Rams would also lose their position on top of the NFC West if the Seattle Seahawks win this week as well.

With the NFC being such a hotly contested conference this season, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the quality of the conference, as well as his approach to navigating such challenging obstacles.

McVay on the NFC

The Rams play the Seahawks just four days after they wrapped up action with the Lions.

“I think there are a lot of really good teams in this conference," stated McVay. "I think that's safe to say in terms of there are a lot of good, high-caliber teams. You guys know, and it's the truth and it's a boring answer for you, but my sole focus and concentration is on our group and trying to be able to play as well as we possibly can with the opportunity that we have this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against a damn good football team that’s really good in all three phases."

"They've obviously been at their best in some of these critical games, which this is critical for both teams because it's our next game. I think it is a tremendous credit to the depth in this conference. Teams that maybe don't have those records beat some of the teams that have better records week in and week out. That's why humility's only a day away in this league.”

The Situation Has Exasperated

Not only do the Rams have to worry about their next two games, the Carolina Panthers just took control of the NFC South, which means all three NFC division leaders hold the tiebreaker over the Rams in the event the Rams finish with the same record as either a division winner or Wild Card team, depending on if they win the NFC West.

