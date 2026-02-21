How the Seahawks Super Bowl Dilemma Impacts The Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams learned after Super Bowl LVI, the Seattle Seahawks have once again come to the realization that winning a championship is expensive. As the world champions, Seattle is set to spend big this offseason, but here's how their finances will affect the Rams.

Champaign Problems

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano states the Seahawks have those champaign problems and must address them this offseason.

A handful of key players need new contracts, a list that could include Sam Darnold because he will only have a guaranteed $17.5 million on his contract if he’s on the team’s roster by the fifth day of the new league year.





"Also, Darnold’s current contract could be torn apart because he’s only making $33.5 million per season, a bargain compared to those making north of $50 million. But the Seahawks will need to be creative with Darnold’s looming new contract because wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon will be eligible for contract extensions, and they could be seeking market-setting deals after how dominant they were in 2025."



Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks on during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"As for other financial matters, running back Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Josh Jobe and a few other key starters are scheduled to be free agents next month."



"With Darnold, Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon likely cashing in soon, the Seahawks will have a tough time bringing back the entire band to go after back-to-back Super Bowls. But from a different perspective, this shows you how savvy the Seahawks have been with the draft and free agency in recent years."

How This Affects The Rams

Virtually every situation that the Seahawks are going to have to pay a premium to address, the Rams also have. The Rams don't have the Lombardi and yet, due to the rise of positional value, they will have to pay the same price.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) embraces Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Examples Include

Sam Darnold deserves a raise because he won the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford deserves a raise because he won MVP.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants a record setting deal after leading the NFL in receiving yards while being the driving force for the offense. Puka Nacua wants a new deal because he led the NFL in receptions, being the driving force for the Rams. Both men are classmates of the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba has a fifth-year option. Nacua does not, which gives Nacua more leverage.

Devon Witherspoon wants an extension. As do Kobie Turner and Byron Young but like Smith-Njigba, Witherspoon has a fifth-year option and Turner/ Young do not.

The Seahawks might have to replace Josh Jobe. The Rams might have to replace Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Kam Curl, and potentially more this offseason.

How the Rams manage these situations and the time in which they do so could be the financial difference needed to add veteran free agents. The longer they wait, the more the Rams could lose out on, but go too fast and risk an overpay. What a time.

