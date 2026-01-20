Evaluating the Expectations Put on the Rams' Divisional Performance

CHICAGO, IL. Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Chicago Bears, I put forth five predictions for the contest. Let's see how the Rams did.

1. Matthew Stafford is cold in the cold

This is the game Stafford has needed to complete his career. He has it all but as a West Coast quarterback, to return to the home of a former rival, in their biggest game in almost two decades, to show out on this stage, on Sunday night...it would be the stuff of legends.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With a fully healthy offense, Stafford shines in prime time. Stafford goes for at least 250 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Result: Stafford was cold. Ice cold. He admitted he struggled to get into a rhythm and the play calling did him no favors either. No touchdowns but he did get over 250 yards in OT.

2. Kyren Williams redeems himself for last season

Williams has been one of the most consistent players the Rams have had over the last three seasons but his fumble against the Eagles last season continues to linger. Williams puts any concerns to rest with a premier performance.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a five-yard touchdown against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Near his home town of St. Louis and his collegiate stomping grounds in South Bend, Williams shows off with at least 100 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Result: Williams was everything to the Rams on Sunday. While he did get 21 carries, a bunch of those came in the fourth quarter and in overtime. With the lack of surprise, Williams still put up 87 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Williams also went 4/5 on targets for 30 yards. He also put in work as a pass protector.

3. Davante Adams and Puka Nacua show out in prime time

Davante Adams hasn't played in the Divisional Round since the Green Bay Packers were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 postseason, setting up the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI. Puka Nacua looked as focused as ever in his weekly presser. Both men are ready for this moment.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both players combine for over 200 yards receiving with Adams putting up at least one score.

Result: Not even close. Despite receiving 16 total targets, neither man was able to be the difference on the day. While both players did enough, especially in overtime to win, both were held under 60 yards and had only eight total catches.

4. Jared Verse roars to life

Verse is built for these types of moments and with his insane performance against Philadelphia ending his rookie year, Verse won't tolerate anything less this time around as he searches for his first trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verse shows off his strength and speed against a slippery opponent in Caleb Williams, securing five quarterback hurries and at least two sacks.

Result: While Verse will take his first trip to the NFC Championship game and made multiple critical plays against the run, he was unable to bring Caleb Williams down and had a few tackle attempts I'm sure he wants back.

5. The Rams' secondary refuses to tolerate the disrespect

The Rams secondary has been criticized and dissected the entire season and against Ben Johnson's offense in the cold of Chicago January, they are set up to lose.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after intercepting a pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, when they have been at full strength, the Rams have shut down the best and on this night, they make their names known. The Rams walk away with two interceptions.

Result: The Rams stood tall over nearly five quarters of action. Three interceptions defined the day for Los Angeles.

