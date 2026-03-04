The Rams' Best Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With free agency set to open, let's look back at who I consider the five best free agent signings over the last ten years for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Five Best

1. Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth is a franchise legend who helped turn around the organization when he first came to Los Angeles. Two NFC titles and a Super Bowl victory to wrap up his career, not many have it better than Whitworth. Especially when he also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award the same week he played his final game of professional football. Championship-caliber human.

2. Davante Adams

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Adams' first season in Los Angeles was nothing short of a success. He led the NFL is receiving touchdowns while returning the Rams to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2021. Adams was everything the Rams wanted and then some, with lessons he gave to Puka Nacua helping Nacua lead the league in receptions.

3. Ndamukong Suh

Suh only played one season in Los Angeles but it was a critical one. In 2017, Suh helped the Rams win their first playoff game since their return to the West Coast, while being a big factor in why Aaron Donald won his first Defensive Player of the Year award that season.

4. Robert Woods

Woods had a tough career before signing with the Rams but his decision to come back to Los Angeles changed his life. One of the original leaders in the wide receiver room, Woods, also known as Bobby Trees, set the standard for the room, emphasizing being a good blocker as a receiver.

Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Robert Woods talks with the media at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

His numbers speak for themselves, as does the team's success. His work helped Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and Matthew Stafford seek new heights. In five years, Woods joined a team in the middle of a decade-long playoff drought and left the team with five winning seasons, four playoff appearances, three division titles, two NFC titles, and a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Woods is now back as an assistant coach.

5. Odell Beckham Jr

One must wonder what life would've been like if Odell Beckham Jr didn't get injured in Super Bowl LVI. He was on pace to be Super Bowl MVP and could have been a long-term starter. He remains a beloved figure in Los Angeles for helping the team secure a championship, and his ability to quickly assimilate into the Rams' offense cannot be talked about enough.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.