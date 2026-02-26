Every Expert's Predicted Rams First-Round Draft Picks

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks and the experts believe they know how the team will spend them. Here are some of the players that could help the franchise seek new heights in 2026.

NFL Network

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicts the Rams will select Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 13th overall and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood with the 29th pick.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

"The Rams had a good look at how the Seahawks deployed Nick Emmanwori with great success in his rookie year," stated Jeremiah. "McNeil-Warren offers L.A. its own playmaking, rangy safety, boosting a pass defense that has struggled in recent years. He teams with Kamren Kinchens and Quentin Lake to create a nice safety trio."

Pairing the 2026 version of Emmanwori is Colton Hood, who would address the Rams' vacancy at outside cornerback.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"The Rams double down on the secondary in Round 1 with free agency threatening to eat into their DB depth," stated Jeremiah. "Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Hood can both take the ball away."

Both men would be spectacular additions who, in theory, instantly solve the Rams' biggest issue from 2025.

ESPN

ESPN's Field Yates believes the Rams will fall in love with Tennessee, bringing in two Volunteers to help their fellow alums Byron Young and Jaylen McCollough reach new heights.

Yates predicts the Rams will draft Tennessee cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood with their first two selections.

"The Rams have two first-round picks, and the tenor of their offseason would've changed dramatically if quarterback Matthew Stafford retired," stated Yates on McCoy. "But Stafford said he'll be back in 2026 during his MVP speech, making cornerback the primary need. Los Angeles learned the hard way last season that a strong front seven can't neutralize a capable passing game -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for 354 receiving yards in three matchups against the Rams."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"McCoy is a wild card. He is clearly talented enough to go in the top 10, but he missed the entire 2025 season after tearing an ACL last January. He's a long, confident and talented man-to-man cover corner who stood out in 2024 (four interceptions and seven passes defensed). If his medicals are fully on track, he'll go early."

If this happens, it would be the first time in NFL History that two teammates who play the same position were drafted to the same team in the first round.

Pro Football Focus

PFF's Gordon McGuinness believes the Rams will select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"This draft falls perfectly for the Rams, who have the top player at their biggest position of need sitting right in front of them," stated McGuinness. "Delane earned an elite 90.7 PFF coverage grade and allowed a catch on just 40.0% of the passes thrown into his coverage in 2025."

McGuinness also believes the Rams find Matthew Stafford 's successor in Alabama's Ty Simpson.

"With Matthew Stafford announcing that he will return for the 2026 NFL season, the Rams have the opportunity to draft a quarterback and let them sit for at least a season," stated McGuinness. "Simpson earned an 83.1 PFF overall grade in his lone season as a starter. Allowing him to learn from Stafford could unlock his NFL potential."

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Rams draft Simpson, it will mean Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the team is over, and it calls into question the future of Stetson Bennett. Bennett is on the final year of his deal and has played the majority of the snaps during the Rams' last two preseasons, going 4-0 in four starts.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.