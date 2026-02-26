Rams' Draft Strategy Already Being Put to Test Ahead of Combine Testing

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It's official. The 2025 NFL season is now a matter of history and while the successes and accolades of the season will continue to be celebrated, the NFL has now turned their attention to the potential glory associated with 2026.

Chasing the prospect of a championship, franchises and their front offices are making moves and on Thursday, the league witnessed the first executed trade of the cycle.

The Trade Details

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are trading defensive linemen.

"Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources," stated Schefter. "The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March."



Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"T’Vondre Sweat was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2024, the No. 38 overall selection, by the previous regime. He now heads to New York to be with Aaron Glenn," added Schefter.

Johnson was selected by the Jets during Robert Saleh's tenure as New York's head coach. Saleh is the current head coach of the Tennessee Titans. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2023.

How This Affects The Rams

The Jets currently own the number two overall draft pick and since it doesn't appear the organization is interested in drafting a quarterback, this move likely indicates the Jets will draft an edge defender to replace the outgoing Johnson.

Often, with trends in the draft, once one domino falls, the rest follow, which means that unless the Rams are willing to trade up for the 13th selection, it's highly unlikely they will be able to land a top edge prospect if they wanted to.

That likely indicates Texas Tech's David Bailey, Miami's Reuben Bain, and Ohio State's Arvell Reese will be selected before the Rams come up to pick.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good news is that with Fernando Mendoza expected to be the first overall selection, that's four spots likely to be taken. That means only eight selections would be left before the Rams can make theirs. Depending on how the draft shakes out, Los Angeles has found themselves in a perfect position to select a premier wide receiver or defensive back prospect, two positions in need of reinforcements.

Also, if edge players start to fall off the board, that could push other talented players back in an unexpected effect that could cause the Rams to flip the 13th pick for more value via trade.

